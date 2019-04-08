By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Over 200 health facilities in Tanzania have been equipped with high tech anaesthesia machines through a $3million project that was launched on World Health Day, April 7 by the government in collaboration with a US-based medical technology company, Gradian Health Systems.

The high tech medical equipment, known as Universal Anesthesia Machine (UAM), can generate medical oxygen and work without power, according to Chief Executive Officer of Gradian Health Systems, Mr Stephen Rudy.

“The equipment can save valuable time, money and lives during surgery,’’ said Mr Rudy.

The UAM, are part of the wider investment aimed at transforming anesthesia care in every region of Tanzania where deaths of pregnant women and newborn children have been attributed to shortage of working anaesthesia machines and skilled anaesthesiologists.

The government seeks to cut down maternal and newborn deaths across the country through its National Plan II. The goal, according to the government, is to have rural health facilities in the country provide life-saving services to pregnant women with complications, such as C-section surgery.

The Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Dr Faustine Ndugulile said the project has come at an opportune time when the government is pushing for Universal Health Coverage and Primary Healthcare in the country.

“Currently what we are focusing on is to ensure that services reach the primary level health facilities,” said Dr Ndugulile who graced the launching of the project in Dar es Salaam.

This went along with the unveiling of a training center known as the Anesthesia and Critical Care Simulation Laboratory which would help in training experts in anaesthesiology who would train others in the field so as to curb the shortage of the personnel.

The lab is a sophisticated training facility designed for practicing real-world scenarios in a safe learning environment.

According to Gradian Health systems, the simulation lab consists of a certified team of instructors from Muhimbili University of Health and Sallied Sciences (Muhas).

These, according to trainer from MUHAS, Dr Edwin Lugazia, more than 100 medical and users of the UAM are already in practice or completing their education.

Later this year, Gradian will be launching additional simulation laboratories at Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) and Bugando Medical Centre (BMC), and rolling out a number of local training and mentorship programs in high-need regions.

According to the President of the Society of Anaesthesiologits of Tanzania (SATA), Dr Mpoki Ulisubisya, the country stills lacks trained anesthesia staff and the required infrastructure to save lives, especially in rural areas.

“We still have health facilities in remote parts of this country where patients are queued up for basic equipment. Anaethsesia is one area that needs huge investment,’’ said Dr Mpoki who was recently pointed as Ambassador by President John Magufuli.

Anesthesia care requires reliable electricity and supplies of medical oxygen—which is often expensive or unavailable.