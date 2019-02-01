Magufuli, three other presidents arrive in Arusha for EAC Summit

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli on Friday, February 01, 2019 arrived at the Arusha International Conference Center (AICC) where he is expected to attend the 20th summit of the heads of the East African Community (EAC) states.

Other Heads of State, who have arrived, include the President of Kenya, Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame and Yoweri Museveni of Uganda.

Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his South Sudan counterpart Salva Kiir have been represented by the Vice President and Foreign Affairs minister respectively.

According to the timetable released by the EAC secretariat, after their meeting, a delegation of presidents will attend the General Assembly’s meeting at the Simba Hall this afternoon.

Among the agenda expected to dominate the meeting include endorsing Kenya to contest the membership of the Security Council of the United Nations for a period of 2021-2022.

The meeting will also receive a report on the process of Somalia to join the bloc and implementation of the Customs Union protocol.