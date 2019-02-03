Eaton may not defend IBB golf title

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Participation of defending champion Angel Eaton in this year’s IBB Ladies Golf Open championships is hanging in the balance.

The tournament is expected to start on February 7 and end on February 10. Eaton, who won the title after carding 237 gross, said she was yet to raise $1,500 (Sh3.5m) in order to go to Abuja and defend her title.

She also won the longest drive honour in the event that featured 200 golfers from Africa and Sweden. Also in the list of winners were Hawa Wanyeche, who finished fourth and Ayne Magombe, who is also a Lugalo Club golfer, finished sixth. Other golfers who featured in the event were Tayana William, Sophia Mathias, Sara Dennis and Rehema Athumani.

She said that her effort have proved futile as there was no response to those whom she faced for help.

“I’m sad. I won the title and promoted my country abroad, but I’m struggling to find sponsors to support me,” said Eaton through telephone.

She said although she was yet to inform the tournament organisers, she sees the negative alarm ahead of the tournament that is featuring prominent golfers from across Africa.

“I do not have any means. I’m just waiting to see what would happen. You may call Lugalo Golf Club captain Japhet Masai on the matter, but currently, this is how my situation is like” she said.

For his part, Masai was not ready to comment on the matter. “I’m waiting for the final report. I need all the information,” he said.

Earlier, Lugalo Golf Club selected 17 provisional lady golfers ahead of the open Championships. They form a provisional squad.

The golfers who form the provisional squad are Sarah Dennis, Sophia Mathias, Amina Khamis, Groly Njange, Zumla Khamis, Khadija Seleman and Semen Bwanguzo.

The others are Amanda Mlula, Joyce Warega, Mwanaidi Shakimu, Hawa Wanyeche, Habiba Juma, Vicky Elias, Ayne Magom, Chiku Elias, Hilda Virgo and Eaton.

The golfers were to be screened to the best 11 would be given the chance to compete in the Abuja tournament.