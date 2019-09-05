By The Citizen Reporter

Jinja. The ‘Nyege Nyege’ festival has kicked off in Jinja, Uganda ushering in four nights of wild party scenes.

It is a festival whose name raises eyebrows among Swahili speakers, yet indeed a crowd puller with revelers coming from almost every corner of the World.

The nights of partying kicked off on Thursday at the source of Africa’s longest River,the Nile with revelers most of them youth in a great partying mood bringing Jinja town into buzz.

Residents love it and it is all dance, booze and music much to the irritation of higher authorities to the extent that they last year threatened it with a ban.

The authorities claimed it was fueling illicit behavior because most foreigners come for sex tourism and that the festival was fueling homosexuality.

The usually quiet neighbourhood is awake, hotels are fully booked and some have had to make do with tents around the venue.

Advertisement

Just like many other festivals around the world it is a place where revelers go to explore cultural diversity that Africa has to provide.

This year however, though no threats of bans, Police have deployed at all major roads leading to the Nile Discovery Beach, where the annual Nyege Nyege festival is held. The deployment follows the directive by Njeru Municipality Council compelling residents to pay a 70 percent tax on each car parked at their premises.

Residents of Lower Nava Village in the municipality always turn their compounds into parking yards for the four days the festival takes place.

This time, however, the town council wants a piece of the pie.

"The municipality is refusing us to make money. If they do not want us to earn a living, let them take Nyege Nyege festival away," Jude Monic said.

Ms. Sharotte Nakato who owns a parking yard said the council is trying to benefit from their sweat.

"We hire these places to make money. But we are surprised that this time round the council wants to benefit from us by taking 70 per cent from each car that is parked," Ms Nakato said.