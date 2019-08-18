By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli concluded the 39th Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) heads of summit by reiterating the bloc’s call for the West to lift sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

The president, who is also the new Sadc chairman, said that during the summit heads of states unanimously, agreed to throw their support on Zimbabwe bid to have economic sanctions imposed by the West lifted.

“During our meeting (heads of Sadc member states) we agreed to support Zimbabwe (for the Western countries to lift economic sanctions),” said the Sadc chairman.

The new Sadc chairman also revealed that the heads of states discussed Burundi’s application to join the bloc.

However, the President said that the heads of states didn’t endorse Burundi’s request due to some shortcomings.

“We directed the Sadc secretariat to advise Burundi on some of the areas that they need to improve so that they could join the community,” said the president.