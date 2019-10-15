Heavy rains kill 11 people in Morogoro, most of them children
Tuesday October 15 2019
Morogoro. Eleven people have been confirmed dead in Morogoro Region due to ongoing heavy rains that have continued to pound the region and other parts of the country.
Nine out of the deceased are children aged 11-15 old, Morogoro Regional Police Commander Wilbroad Mutafungwa has confirmed.
The RPC confirmed the reports of the deaths when he spoke to journalists today Tuesday, October 15, saying the deceased were killed in different incidents.
According to him, on October 12 at around 4:30 pm, five children drowned in Mvuha River while swimming.
The RPC named the dead as Neema Rajabu (10), Latifa Khalid (9), Munira Khalid (11), Omary Khalid (14) and Zanisha Adam (9).
“Four remains have been found, and one is still missing, but we are still searching. One survivor, Said Rajabu (11) has been taken to Kibogwa Dispensary for treatment after he sustained injuries during the incident,” said the RPC.
In another incident that took place on October 13 at around 6 am, a fisherman Jabiru Chris (40) drowned in Mindu Dam while fishing.
According to him, the fisherman’s remains have been recovered and preserved at Morogoro Regional Referral Hospital.
Other two children namely Rajabu Issa (11) and Shabani Msimbe (15), both students at Kibwaya Primary School also died while swimming, confirmed the RPC.
“On October 6, Yasin Ally (50) a resident of Kipera died while swimming” revealed the RPC.
He added: “While, Karimu Athuman (13) and Hussein Hassan (14), both students at Ulundo Primary School drowned in Ngerengere River.”