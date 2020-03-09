Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt

A car bomb that seemed to target him exploded moments after his convoy had passed.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Monday morning survived an assassination attempt in the capital Khartoum.

A car bomb that seemed to target him exploded moments after his convoy had passed the scene of the blast in the capital.

Sudanese State TV reported that the incident happened at around 9 am local time in Cooper suburb, northeast of Khartoum.

A statement released by the Prime Minister's office indicated everyone in the convoy was unhurt from the incident.