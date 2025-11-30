betPawa pours Sh317m into NBL, boosts Locker Room Bonus

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian basketball is entering another season of growth and player development after betPawa officially renewed its sponsorship of the Tanzania National Basketball League (NBL), committing Sh317,025,900 for this season.

The sponsorship continues to support the Locker Room Bonus (LRB) program, a unique initiative that immediately awards each player Sh140,000 after every match win.

The program ensures that players feel the impact of their performance instantly and has become a key motivator across the league.

The Locker Room Bonus has gained recognition across Africa for transforming player engagement in competitions, rewarding effort, and raising the level of competitiveness.

Its effects were particularly evident during last season’s playoff games, where it boosted the energy and determination of both players and teams.

Under the new agreement, betPawa has also allocated Sh13 million for team and player awards, including Most Valuable Player (MVP), Top Scorer, and other recognitions designed to celebrate the season’s standout performers.

Borah Ndanyungu, Head of Local Marketing and CSR at betPawa, said, “We are proud to continue supporting basketball in Tanzania.

The Locker Room Bonus has proven to be a powerful motivator for players, and this sponsorship reflects our long-term commitment to developing the sport. We focus on recognizing effort, nurturing talent, and ensuring that every win counts for those who achieve it.”

Officials from the Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) welcomed the renewed sponsorship, emphasizing that betPawa continues to set new standards for player welfare, motivation, and fan engagement.

TBF Secretary General Mwenze Kabinda noted, “The sponsorship has greatly inspired players and increased competitiveness in the league.

Winning teams, players, and coaches receive their rewards directly via mobile payments, enhancing the value of the sport for everyone involved.

This sponsorship has energized both this year’s competitions and last year’s. Today, the NBL also includes players from foreign countries, all thanks to significant investment in the sport.”

The partnership strengthens Tanzania’s role in betPawa’s continental sports development agenda, which supports leagues and federations in various countries through innovative initiatives that prioritize players and community interests.