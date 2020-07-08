Prologue

Full of ignorance of and bias against China, some people

from certain countries have recently made groundless

accusations against and disseminated many fallacies about

China’s human rights conditions concerning Hong Kong.

Even a small discrepancy will lead to a great error.

Malicious lies will, still worse, result in huge misconception

and misunderstanding.

Falsehoods find no market among the fair minded, as we are

confident that people will tell right from wrong!

1. False: The legislation on safe-guarding national security

in Hong Kong will undermine the human rights and basic

freedoms of Hong Kong residents, and violates the

International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

True:

The Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding

Nation-al Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative

Region clearly stipulates that human rights shall be

respected and protected in safe-guarding national security

in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The rights and freedoms, including the freedoms of speech,

of the press, of publication, of association, of assembly, of

procession and of demonstration, which the residents of the

Region enjoy under the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special

Administrative Region and the provisions of the International

Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International

Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights as applied

to Hong Kong, shall be protected in accordance with the

law.

The legislation only targets four types of offences, namely,

secession, subversion, terrorist activities and collusion with

a foreign country or with external elements to endanger

national security.

It is designed to deter and sanction a small minority in Hong

Kong who are involved in offences seriously jeopardizing

national security. It aims to protect the great majority of

law-abiding Hong Kong residents, and safeguard their

safety and lawful rights and freedoms. It is spelt out in the

constitutions of over 100 countries that the exercise of

basic rights and freedoms shall not endanger national

security.

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights

makes it clear that freedoms of religious belief, expression

and peaceful assembly, the right to public trial and other

rights may be subject to restrictions that are necessary to

protect nation-al security, public order and so on. There are

similar provisions in the European Convention on Human

Rights.

2. False: The legislation on safe-guarding national security

in Hong Kong may include vaguely defined offences, and be

abused by China’s national security authorities to oppress

the people.

True:

The legislation only targets four types of offences that

seriously jeopardize national security, much less than the

dozens of crimes involving national security listed in

countries such as the US and the UK.



The legislation sets clear limits on related law enforcement

activities. It requires that all law enforcement efforts be

conducted in strict accordance with legal provisions and

statutory man-dates and procedures, without prejudice to

the lawful rights and interests of any individual or

organization.

It also provides that the Office for Safeguarding National

Security of the Central People’s Government in the Hong

Kong Special Administrative Region shall perform its

mandate in strict compliance with the law and be subject to

supervision in accordance with the law. The staff of the

Office shall abide by the laws of the Hong Kong Special

Administrative Region as well as national laws.

Countries such as the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia

have all established rigorous legal frameworks for

safeguarding national security, which shows no mercy in

combating offences endangering national security.

3. False: The legislation on safe-guarding national security

in Hong Kong will make it difficult for foreign businesses in

Hong Kong to fulfill their responsibility to respect human

rights under the Guiding Principles on Business and Human

Rights of the UN.

True:

The legislation only targets four types of offences, namely,

secession, subversion, terrorist activities and collusion with

a foreign country or with external elements to endanger

national security. Clearly, these offences are not what law-

abiding businesses and residents in Hong Kong would ever

engage in. Law abiding trans-national businesses all want to

see a Hong Kong back to stability and order.



The implementation of this Law will help them better fulfill

their responsibility to respect human rights.

4. False: The Hong Kong police have gotten away with the

excessive use of force (such as using chemicals against

protesters, committing sexual harassment and assault on

female protesters at police stations, and harassing medical

workers).

True:

During the turbulence over the amendment bill, the Hong

Kong police dealt with hundreds of violent incidents in

accordance with the law and police guidelines for months.

Yet the radical protesters kept upgrading their equipment,

from stones and iron bars to steel ball slingshots, knife

attached umbrellas and dangerous chemicals.

Even so, the police all along demonstrated the maximum

level of calm, rationality, and restraint, and refrained from

the first use of force. They only used force correspondingly

to stop violent attacks or other illegal acts threatening the

life and safety of other people on site, which is totally in line

with international practice.

They acted in a restrained, civil and highly professional

manner even when their own lives and safety were

threatened by dangerous weapons and violent and illegal

activities. In fact, not a single protester in Hong Kong had

died because of the law enforcement activity of the police.

Yet over 590 police officers had been injured on duty by the

end of May.

In sharp contrast to the restrained and professional

performance of duty by the Hong Kong police, there are

many reports about the US police brutality in the course of

law enforcement. Reports show the year 2019 alone saw

1,004 such cases. By mid-June, at least 13 people had lost

their lives in demonstrations over the death of George

Floyd, in addition to hundreds of injuries and over 13.5

thousand arrests.

For example, Linda Tirado, a 37-year-old free-lance writer

and journalist, has been left permanently blind in one eye

after being shot with rubber bullets by the police during her

coverage of protests in Minneapolis.

5. False: The Chinese government has suppressed the

protests and the promotion of democracy in Hong Kong.

True:

What has happened since the return of Hong Kong proves

that the freedoms of speech, of the press, of publication, of

association, of assembly, of procession and of

demonstration enjoyed by Hong Kong residents in

accordance with the law have been fully protected.

Since the turbulence over the amendment bill in June last

year, some radical protesters have deliberately stirred up

violent incidents.

Their actions have gone far beyond the scope of peaceful

demonstration and freedom of expression, and turned into

extremist, violent and illegal acts. Such violent acts have

blatantly violated laws, posed serious threats to the safety

of Hong Kong citizens and openly challenged the

sovereignty and dignity of the State. The malicious nature of

their acts has been laid bare by clear facts and solid

evidence.



Peaceful and reasonable expression of demand is a basic

requirement and an intrinsic part of a culturally advanced

society based on the rule of law. Having said that, rights

must be exercised within the framework of the rule of law,

and no demand should be expressed by illegal means, let

alone resorting to violence.

The rule of law is the core value of Hong Kong and the

corner stone for its long-term stability and prosperity.

Ensuring observance of laws and prosecution of

lawbreakers is a manifestation of the spirit of the rule of

law.

Only by taking zero tolerance toward violence and rioters,

can Hong Kong’s law and order be protected and the rule of

law upheld. Supporting and conniving at violence and rioters

represents a flagrant infringement of democracy, freedom

and the rule of law.

6. False: The legislation on safe guarding national security

in Hong Kong violates China’s commitments and obligations

under the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

True:

The legal basis for the Chinese government to govern Hong

Kong is the Chinese Constitution and the Basic Law of the

Hong Kong SAR. The Sino-British Joint Declaration is not

relevant in this regard. As China resumed the exercise of

sovereignty over Hong Kong in 1997, all provisions

concerning the UK under the Joint Declaration had been

fulfilled.

The UK has no sovereignty, jurisdiction or “right of

supervision” over Hong Kong after its return. The basic

policies regarding Hong Kong stated by China in the Joint



Declaration are not commitments to the UK, but China’s

declaration of its policies, which have since been fully

embodied in the Basic Law enacted by the National People’s

Congress (NPC). These policies have not changed; they will

continue to be upheld by China.

7. False: The legislation on safe guarding national security

in Hong Kong has been unilaterally imposed on Hong Kong

by the Central Government of China.

True:

National security legislation has always been a matter

concerning the sovereignty of the State and within the

purview of the Central Authorities. The Central Government

of China assumes the primary and ultimate responsibility for

safeguarding national security.

As the highest organ of State power in China, the NPC has

established and improved, at the State level, the legal

system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding

national security in Hong Kong.

This is vital for plugging the legal loopholes relating to

national security in Hong Kong and effectively protecting

national security. It is also a fundamental measure for

ensuring the steady and sustained implementation of the

policy of One Country, Two Systems.

Article 23 of the Basic Law stipulates that the Hong Kong

SAR shall enact laws on its own to safeguard national

security. Nearly 23 years after Hong Kong’s return to China,

however, the relevant legislative process is still not

materialized due to the sabotage and obstruction by anti-

China, destabilizing elements in Hong Kong as well as

hostile forces from the outside.



Faced with the grave situation in safeguarding national

security in Hong Kong, the Central Government has both the

power and the responsibility to promptly plug the loopholes

and strengthen the weak links.

The Macao SAR passed in early 2009 its Law on

Safeguarding National Security, and has conducted, in a well

ordered manner, relevant law enforcement work and study

of supportive legislation for safeguarding national security.

In 2018, the Macao SAR Government set up a committee for

safeguarding national security to coordinate and enforce

local initiatives relating to national security. It has continued

to improve its legal system, institutions and enforcement

mechanisms for safeguarding national security.

The UK applied the Treason Act to Hong Kong with

specialized enforcement agencies during its colonial rule.

But now it is opposing the legislation on safeguarding

national security in Hong Kong enacted by China’s central

authorities. This is pure double standards.

8. False: No meaningful consultation over the legislation on

safe guarding national security in Hong Kong was held with

the people in Hong Kong. Therefore, the legislation lacks

public support.

True:

The legislative process fully demonstrates the shared will of

all Chinese people, including the Hong Kong compatriots. In

drafting the Law, the Central Authorities and relevant

departments had solicited through various means and

channels opinions and suggestions from the Chief Executive

and other principal officials of the Hong Kong SAR

Government, the President of the Legislative Council,



representatives from the legal community of Hong Kong,

members of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Basic Law Committee, NPC deputies, members of the

Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference

(CPPCC), etc. In the revision and refinement of the draft, the

views and suggestions from the Hong Kong SAR

Government were care-fully studied and accepted as much

as possible, and Hong Kong’s actual conditions were fully

considered. Thanks to these efforts, the legislative process

was carried out in a well-conceived and democratic way and

in accordance with law.

Relevant departments of the Central Authorities held 12

symposiums in Hong Kong, at which 120 representatives

from, among others, the political, legal, business, financial,

educational, scientific, cultural, religious, youth and labor

sectors as well as social and local organizations in Hong

Kong candidly expressed their opinions.

The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in

the Hong Kong SAR received more than 200 written

opinions from 36 Hong Kong deputies to the NPC and 190

Hong Kong members of the CPPCC National Committee in a

short period of time. People from all walks of life in Hong

Kong were also able to express their opinions via email,

letters or the official NPC website.

The relevant Decision of the NPC received support from

representatives of all sectors in Hong Kong immediately

after its release. Nearly three million people in Hong Kong

have signed a petition in support of the enactment of the

Law, and more than 1.28 million have signed an online

petition opposing the interference by the US and other

external forces.



9. False: The legislation on safe-guarding national security

in Hong Kong marks the end of one country, two systems

and deprives Hong Kong of its high degree of autonomy.

True:

The NPC decision makes it clear, from the very beginning,

that the State resolutely, fully and faithfully implements the

policy of One Country, Two Systems under which Hong

Kong people administer Hong Kong with a high degree of

autonomy. This commitment was reaffirmed in Article 1 of

the legislation on safeguarding national security in Hong

Kong.

The goal of this legislation is to close the critical loophole in

national security in Hong Kong, cement the foundation of

One Country, and pro-vide maximum safeguard for Hong

Kong to harness the strengths of Two Systems on the basis

of upholding One Country.

The enacted legislation will not affect the rights and

freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents under the law. It

will not affect the HKSAR’s independent judicial power,

including that of final adjudication.

There will be no change to the policy of One Country, Two

Systems, the capitalist system, the high degree of autonomy,

or the legal system of the Hong Kong SAR.

10. False: The legislation on safe-guarding national security

in Hong Kong will jeopardize Hong Kong’s prosperity and

stability.

True:

Quite the contrary, the legislation on safeguarding national

security in Hong Kong will contribute to Hong Kong’s



prosperity and stability. Since the turbulence over proposed

legislative amendments last June, the “Hong Kong

independence” groups and violent terrorist acts have dealt a

heavy blow to Hong Kong’s rule of law, economy and

livelihood.

The city’s business environment and international image has

also been severely damaged. The legislation is designed

precisely to reverse that situation. It will help Hong Kong

sustain a favorable business environment, consolidate and

elevate its status as a financial, trade and shipping center,

and bolster the confidence of foreign investors.

After its adoption, the NPC decision received explicit

support from many Hong Kong based foreign-invested

corporations, including HSBC, Standard Chartered, Swire

and Jardines. They are all convinced that the legislation will

contribute to the lasting stability of Hong Kong, and serve

as the very foundation and prerequisite for all development.

Around the globe, be it New York or London, no

international financial center will see its business

environment undermined by the enforcement of a national

security legislation.

A recent survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in

Hong Kong shows that more than 70 percent of companies

don’t have plans to move capital, assets, or business

operations from Hong Kong, and more than 60 percent of

the respondents personally don’t consider leaving the city.

No businesses will turn against opportunities and profits.

The Macao SAR passed its national security legislation in

2009 in accordance with Article 23 of its Basic Law. From

2009 to 2019, Macao’s GDP soared by 153 percent, its



number of tourists up by 81 percent, and its overall

unemployment rate down to a ten year low.

