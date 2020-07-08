What’s false and what’s true on national security law for Hong Kong
Wednesday July 8 2020
Prologue
Full of ignorance of and bias against China, some people
from certain countries have recently made groundless
accusations against and disseminated many fallacies about
China’s human rights conditions concerning Hong Kong.
Even a small discrepancy will lead to a great error.
Malicious lies will, still worse, result in huge misconception
and misunderstanding.
Falsehoods find no market among the fair minded, as we are
confident that people will tell right from wrong!
1. False: The legislation on safe-guarding national security
in Hong Kong will undermine the human rights and basic
freedoms of Hong Kong residents, and violates the
International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.
True:
The Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding
Nation-al Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative
Region clearly stipulates that human rights shall be
respected and protected in safe-guarding national security
in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
The rights and freedoms, including the freedoms of speech,
of the press, of publication, of association, of assembly, of
procession and of demonstration, which the residents of the
Region enjoy under the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special
Administrative Region and the provisions of the International
Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International
Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights as applied
to Hong Kong, shall be protected in accordance with the
law.
The legislation only targets four types of offences, namely,
secession, subversion, terrorist activities and collusion with
a foreign country or with external elements to endanger
national security.
It is designed to deter and sanction a small minority in Hong
Kong who are involved in offences seriously jeopardizing
national security. It aims to protect the great majority of
law-abiding Hong Kong residents, and safeguard their
safety and lawful rights and freedoms. It is spelt out in the
constitutions of over 100 countries that the exercise of
basic rights and freedoms shall not endanger national
security.
The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights
makes it clear that freedoms of religious belief, expression
and peaceful assembly, the right to public trial and other
rights may be subject to restrictions that are necessary to
protect nation-al security, public order and so on. There are
similar provisions in the European Convention on Human
Rights.
2. False: The legislation on safe-guarding national security
in Hong Kong may include vaguely defined offences, and be
abused by China’s national security authorities to oppress
the people.
True:
The legislation only targets four types of offences that
seriously jeopardize national security, much less than the
dozens of crimes involving national security listed in
countries such as the US and the UK.
The legislation sets clear limits on related law enforcement
activities. It requires that all law enforcement efforts be
conducted in strict accordance with legal provisions and
statutory man-dates and procedures, without prejudice to
the lawful rights and interests of any individual or
organization.
It also provides that the Office for Safeguarding National
Security of the Central People’s Government in the Hong
Kong Special Administrative Region shall perform its
mandate in strict compliance with the law and be subject to
supervision in accordance with the law. The staff of the
Office shall abide by the laws of the Hong Kong Special
Administrative Region as well as national laws.
Countries such as the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia
have all established rigorous legal frameworks for
safeguarding national security, which shows no mercy in
combating offences endangering national security.
3. False: The legislation on safe-guarding national security
in Hong Kong will make it difficult for foreign businesses in
Hong Kong to fulfill their responsibility to respect human
rights under the Guiding Principles on Business and Human
Rights of the UN.
True:
The legislation only targets four types of offences, namely,
secession, subversion, terrorist activities and collusion with
a foreign country or with external elements to endanger
national security. Clearly, these offences are not what law-
abiding businesses and residents in Hong Kong would ever
engage in. Law abiding trans-national businesses all want to
see a Hong Kong back to stability and order.
The implementation of this Law will help them better fulfill
their responsibility to respect human rights.
4. False: The Hong Kong police have gotten away with the
excessive use of force (such as using chemicals against
protesters, committing sexual harassment and assault on
female protesters at police stations, and harassing medical
workers).
True:
During the turbulence over the amendment bill, the Hong
Kong police dealt with hundreds of violent incidents in
accordance with the law and police guidelines for months.
Yet the radical protesters kept upgrading their equipment,
from stones and iron bars to steel ball slingshots, knife
attached umbrellas and dangerous chemicals.
Even so, the police all along demonstrated the maximum
level of calm, rationality, and restraint, and refrained from
the first use of force. They only used force correspondingly
to stop violent attacks or other illegal acts threatening the
life and safety of other people on site, which is totally in line
with international practice.
They acted in a restrained, civil and highly professional
manner even when their own lives and safety were
threatened by dangerous weapons and violent and illegal
activities. In fact, not a single protester in Hong Kong had
died because of the law enforcement activity of the police.
Yet over 590 police officers had been injured on duty by the
end of May.
In sharp contrast to the restrained and professional
performance of duty by the Hong Kong police, there are
many reports about the US police brutality in the course of
law enforcement. Reports show the year 2019 alone saw
1,004 such cases. By mid-June, at least 13 people had lost
their lives in demonstrations over the death of George
Floyd, in addition to hundreds of injuries and over 13.5
thousand arrests.
For example, Linda Tirado, a 37-year-old free-lance writer
and journalist, has been left permanently blind in one eye
after being shot with rubber bullets by the police during her
coverage of protests in Minneapolis.
5. False: The Chinese government has suppressed the
protests and the promotion of democracy in Hong Kong.
True:
What has happened since the return of Hong Kong proves
that the freedoms of speech, of the press, of publication, of
association, of assembly, of procession and of
demonstration enjoyed by Hong Kong residents in
accordance with the law have been fully protected.
Since the turbulence over the amendment bill in June last
year, some radical protesters have deliberately stirred up
violent incidents.
Their actions have gone far beyond the scope of peaceful
demonstration and freedom of expression, and turned into
extremist, violent and illegal acts. Such violent acts have
blatantly violated laws, posed serious threats to the safety
of Hong Kong citizens and openly challenged the
sovereignty and dignity of the State. The malicious nature of
their acts has been laid bare by clear facts and solid
evidence.
Peaceful and reasonable expression of demand is a basic
requirement and an intrinsic part of a culturally advanced
society based on the rule of law. Having said that, rights
must be exercised within the framework of the rule of law,
and no demand should be expressed by illegal means, let
alone resorting to violence.
The rule of law is the core value of Hong Kong and the
corner stone for its long-term stability and prosperity.
Ensuring observance of laws and prosecution of
lawbreakers is a manifestation of the spirit of the rule of
law.
Only by taking zero tolerance toward violence and rioters,
can Hong Kong’s law and order be protected and the rule of
law upheld. Supporting and conniving at violence and rioters
represents a flagrant infringement of democracy, freedom
and the rule of law.
6. False: The legislation on safe guarding national security
in Hong Kong violates China’s commitments and obligations
under the Sino-British Joint Declaration.
True:
The legal basis for the Chinese government to govern Hong
Kong is the Chinese Constitution and the Basic Law of the
Hong Kong SAR. The Sino-British Joint Declaration is not
relevant in this regard. As China resumed the exercise of
sovereignty over Hong Kong in 1997, all provisions
concerning the UK under the Joint Declaration had been
fulfilled.
The UK has no sovereignty, jurisdiction or “right of
supervision” over Hong Kong after its return. The basic
policies regarding Hong Kong stated by China in the Joint
Declaration are not commitments to the UK, but China’s
declaration of its policies, which have since been fully
embodied in the Basic Law enacted by the National People’s
Congress (NPC). These policies have not changed; they will
continue to be upheld by China.
7. False: The legislation on safe guarding national security
in Hong Kong has been unilaterally imposed on Hong Kong
by the Central Government of China.
True:
National security legislation has always been a matter
concerning the sovereignty of the State and within the
purview of the Central Authorities. The Central Government
of China assumes the primary and ultimate responsibility for
safeguarding national security.
As the highest organ of State power in China, the NPC has
established and improved, at the State level, the legal
system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding
national security in Hong Kong.
This is vital for plugging the legal loopholes relating to
national security in Hong Kong and effectively protecting
national security. It is also a fundamental measure for
ensuring the steady and sustained implementation of the
policy of One Country, Two Systems.
Article 23 of the Basic Law stipulates that the Hong Kong
SAR shall enact laws on its own to safeguard national
security. Nearly 23 years after Hong Kong’s return to China,
however, the relevant legislative process is still not
materialized due to the sabotage and obstruction by anti-
China, destabilizing elements in Hong Kong as well as
hostile forces from the outside.
Faced with the grave situation in safeguarding national
security in Hong Kong, the Central Government has both the
power and the responsibility to promptly plug the loopholes
and strengthen the weak links.
The Macao SAR passed in early 2009 its Law on
Safeguarding National Security, and has conducted, in a well
ordered manner, relevant law enforcement work and study
of supportive legislation for safeguarding national security.
In 2018, the Macao SAR Government set up a committee for
safeguarding national security to coordinate and enforce
local initiatives relating to national security. It has continued
to improve its legal system, institutions and enforcement
mechanisms for safeguarding national security.
The UK applied the Treason Act to Hong Kong with
specialized enforcement agencies during its colonial rule.
But now it is opposing the legislation on safeguarding
national security in Hong Kong enacted by China’s central
authorities. This is pure double standards.
8. False: No meaningful consultation over the legislation on
safe guarding national security in Hong Kong was held with
the people in Hong Kong. Therefore, the legislation lacks
public support.
True:
The legislative process fully demonstrates the shared will of
all Chinese people, including the Hong Kong compatriots. In
drafting the Law, the Central Authorities and relevant
departments had solicited through various means and
channels opinions and suggestions from the Chief Executive
and other principal officials of the Hong Kong SAR
Government, the President of the Legislative Council,
representatives from the legal community of Hong Kong,
members of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
Basic Law Committee, NPC deputies, members of the
Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference
(CPPCC), etc. In the revision and refinement of the draft, the
views and suggestions from the Hong Kong SAR
Government were care-fully studied and accepted as much
as possible, and Hong Kong’s actual conditions were fully
considered. Thanks to these efforts, the legislative process
was carried out in a well-conceived and democratic way and
in accordance with law.
Relevant departments of the Central Authorities held 12
symposiums in Hong Kong, at which 120 representatives
from, among others, the political, legal, business, financial,
educational, scientific, cultural, religious, youth and labor
sectors as well as social and local organizations in Hong
Kong candidly expressed their opinions.
The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in
the Hong Kong SAR received more than 200 written
opinions from 36 Hong Kong deputies to the NPC and 190
Hong Kong members of the CPPCC National Committee in a
short period of time. People from all walks of life in Hong
Kong were also able to express their opinions via email,
letters or the official NPC website.
The relevant Decision of the NPC received support from
representatives of all sectors in Hong Kong immediately
after its release. Nearly three million people in Hong Kong
have signed a petition in support of the enactment of the
Law, and more than 1.28 million have signed an online
petition opposing the interference by the US and other
external forces.
9. False: The legislation on safe-guarding national security
in Hong Kong marks the end of one country, two systems
and deprives Hong Kong of its high degree of autonomy.
True:
The NPC decision makes it clear, from the very beginning,
that the State resolutely, fully and faithfully implements the
policy of One Country, Two Systems under which Hong
Kong people administer Hong Kong with a high degree of
autonomy. This commitment was reaffirmed in Article 1 of
the legislation on safeguarding national security in Hong
Kong.
The goal of this legislation is to close the critical loophole in
national security in Hong Kong, cement the foundation of
One Country, and pro-vide maximum safeguard for Hong
Kong to harness the strengths of Two Systems on the basis
of upholding One Country.
The enacted legislation will not affect the rights and
freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents under the law. It
will not affect the HKSAR’s independent judicial power,
including that of final adjudication.
There will be no change to the policy of One Country, Two
Systems, the capitalist system, the high degree of autonomy,
or the legal system of the Hong Kong SAR.
10. False: The legislation on safe-guarding national security
in Hong Kong will jeopardize Hong Kong’s prosperity and
stability.
True:
Quite the contrary, the legislation on safeguarding national
security in Hong Kong will contribute to Hong Kong’s
prosperity and stability. Since the turbulence over proposed
legislative amendments last June, the “Hong Kong
independence” groups and violent terrorist acts have dealt a
heavy blow to Hong Kong’s rule of law, economy and
livelihood.
The city’s business environment and international image has
also been severely damaged. The legislation is designed
precisely to reverse that situation. It will help Hong Kong
sustain a favorable business environment, consolidate and
elevate its status as a financial, trade and shipping center,
and bolster the confidence of foreign investors.
After its adoption, the NPC decision received explicit
support from many Hong Kong based foreign-invested
corporations, including HSBC, Standard Chartered, Swire
and Jardines. They are all convinced that the legislation will
contribute to the lasting stability of Hong Kong, and serve
as the very foundation and prerequisite for all development.
Around the globe, be it New York or London, no
international financial center will see its business
environment undermined by the enforcement of a national
security legislation.
A recent survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in
Hong Kong shows that more than 70 percent of companies
don’t have plans to move capital, assets, or business
operations from Hong Kong, and more than 60 percent of
the respondents personally don’t consider leaving the city.
No businesses will turn against opportunities and profits.
The Macao SAR passed its national security legislation in
2009 in accordance with Article 23 of its Basic Law. From
2009 to 2019, Macao’s GDP soared by 153 percent, its
number of tourists up by 81 percent, and its overall
unemployment rate down to a ten year low.
(Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The People’s Republic
of China).