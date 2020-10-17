ACT's Zitto endorses Lissu for president ahead of polls

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ jchristopher@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe has officially declared his support for fellow opposition party presidential candidate Tundu Lissu of Chadema. Mr Kabwe, who is running for a parliamentary seat for Kigoma-Urban, released a statement yesterday as he returned to the campaign races after his road accident that forced him to take a recovery break. In his statement issued yesterday, Mr Kabwe said his personal vote will go to Mr Lissu of Chadema because the latter is the only opposition presidential candidate with the capability of removing the ruling CCM from power.

“For the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, I, Zitto Zuberi Ruyangwa Kabwe, will vote for my brother Tundu Antipas Mughwai Lissu,” he stated.

Mr Kabwe added: “He (Lissu) has campaigned all over the country, and has had a huge response from people. He has clearly stated his commitment to bring about change and I have no doubt in that.”

ACT-Wazalendo has a presidential candidate, who is Mr Bernard Membe, however, he has not campaigned since early September this year, and no complete reasons have been given.

Mr Kabwe said that other reasons that pushed him to make the decision to vote for Mr Lissu is the history the candidate has in fighting for justice, human rights and advocating positive change in Tanzania.

On September 7, 2017, Lissu was shot multiple times by assailants hell-bent on killing him, but he survived and after his three-year recovery break he came back and ran for the presidency on the opposition Chadema ticket.

Mr Kabwe also advised that in every constituency and wards that his party ACT-Wazalendo has no candidate, his supporters should vote for other powerful candidates from the opposition.

“For the wards and constituencies that we have a candidate we ask you to please vote for ACT-Wazalendo,” he said.

On October 6, this year, Zitto Kabwe together with other four cadres were involved in a car accident on their way from Kalya Ward to Lukoma in Kigoma Region.

Mr Kabwe said, “It was a terrible accident, but God did not want me to die. He wanted me to live so that I can witness Tanzania as it goes towards great changes,” he said.

Recently, the Registrar of Political parties warned candidates from various political parties who were campaigning for candidates of other political parties ahead of October 28 General Election.

A letter dated September 18, 2020, signed by deputy registrar of political parties Sisty Nyahoza addressed to political parties secretary generals, stated that the act contravened Section 11A of the Political Parties Act Cap 258.

“Therefore, the RPPs reminds leadership aspirants of various political parties to abide by demands for the law during campaigns,” reads part of the letter.

Meanwhile, other opposition parties that have shown endorsement to the candidates of other parties include Tanzania Labour Party (TLP) and United Democratic Party (UDP) who endorsed CCM candidate President John Magufuli. Regarding the two parties’ legal cooperation, Mr Kabwe said they discussed it and thought that it would not work because of the electoral laws limitations.