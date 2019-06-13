The Citizen News LIVE: Tanzania’s budget speech (In Kiswahili) Thursday June 13 2019 Related ContentMPs’ expectations in govt’s next fiscal planDr Mpango to table 2019/2020 budget in Dodoma today In the headlines Tanzania GDP per capita income now $1,090 says minister Mpango Tanzania moved towards middle income status last year by raising its per capita Gross Domestic Mini-hydro power plant developers awarded cash Credit to Tanzania private sector grows over the last year Dr Mpango to table 2019/2020 budget in Dodoma today EAC caught unawares with the Ebola outbreak in Uganda Tanzania and Kenya face big cuts in US anti-Aids funding Ebola: Second patient dies in Uganda as cases rise to 10