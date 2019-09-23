By Anthony Mayunga @TheCitizenTZ news@nationmedia.com

Serengeti. The People’s Defence Forces (TPDF)’s helicopter carrying the remains of Auric Air plane crash Nelson Mabeyo is set to land at Julius Nyerere International Airport 1800Hrs.

One of the officers on the team tasked to fetch the body from Seronera, Ge Mwakinyo has said that the original plan was to land at Lugalo Airport but the landing field lacked some proper preparations.

"We going to spend about 2.30 hours to reach in Dar es Salaam so I am confident that by around 1800Hrs we shall be touching down at JNIA where an ambulance is waiting to carry the body,” he noted.

The TPDF Helicopter landed at 1435Hrs at Serengeti and after the formalities were complete it flew at 1537Hrs with the remains of Nelson Mabeyo

His colleague Nelson Uriyo who also died in the crash early morning accident was flown on a separate aircraft passenger aircraft.

Auric Air Cessna 208 Caravan (5H-AAM) lost height and crashed soon after take-off from Seronera Airstrip (HTSN), Serengeti, Tanzania.

