Exim Bank appoints Juma Mwapachu its new chairman

Dar es Salaam. Exim Bank Tanzania yesterday announced the appointment of Ambassador JumaMwapachu its new board chairman with immediate effect.

Ambassador Mwapachu, who served as the bank’s board member since 2011 replaces former Inspector General of Police Said Mwema who completed his tenure.

“His extensive experience, knowledge and proven leadership will further provide the bank with continued momentum to chart innovations, pursue future growth, and further strengthen our position as among the largest financial institutions in the country,” the bank’s chief executive officer, MrJaffari Matundu, said in a statement.

Ambassador Mwapachu also serves in several boards in the insurance sector and has experience in government, parastatals, private sector, civil society in Tanzania and worked in the regional institutions like the East African Community.

Ambassador Mwapachu, over the years, has spearheaded the launch of various institutions like the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCA), the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) and the East African Business Council.

The bank also appointed Ms Irene Madeje-Mlola as a new member of the board.

