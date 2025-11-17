Tanzania’s Samia drops seven ministers in new cabinet

By  The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has unveiled her new Cabinet, leaving out seven ministers who served in her previous government.

Those relieved of their ministerial duties include former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Dr Doto Biteko; Hussein Bashe (Agriculture); Innocent Bashungwa (Home Affairs); Jenista Mhagama (Health); Dr Seleman Jafo (Industries and Trade); Dr Pindi Chana (Natural Resources and Tourism) and Dr Damas Ndumbaro (Constitution and Legal Affairs).

All seven ministers will, however, retain their parliamentary seats.

The reshuffle marks one of the significant changes in President Samia’s Cabinet, reflecting a strategic move to bring in new faces while retaining experienced lawmakers in the National Assembly.

