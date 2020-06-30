Fuel prices in Tanzania rise again after a month’s relief

Motorists in Dar es Salaam will buy petrol at a cap price of Sh 1,693 diesel at Sh1,716 whereas kerosene will cost Sh1,568.

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Retail and wholesale prices for the petroleum products, imported through Dar es Salaam port, for June have gone up compared to prices recorded in early June, 2020, the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) has announced today.

The new retail prices released by the regulator which takes effect from Wednesday, July 1, shows cap price for a litre of petrol has increased by Sh173 (equivalent to 11.38 per cent), diesel has increased by Sh170 (10.98 per cent).

The utility regulator said Kerosene prices shall continue the same as those that were published on June 3 because there was no new consignment of Kerosene that was received through Dar es Salaam port in June.

Ewura’s statement shows that retail prices for petrol and diesel in Northern regions of Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara will remain the same as the prices published in June.

Motorists in Dar es Salaam will buy petrol at Sh 1,693, diesel at Sh1,716 whereas kerosene will cost Sh1,568.

Those in Tanga, Same, Manyara , Arusha , Mwanga, Moshi will buy Petrol at less than Sh1800.

Ewura has attributed the prices due to the global trends that has largely affected oil prices at the World Market.