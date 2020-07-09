Shilole: I am a victim of domestic violence

By Mpoki Thomson

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava artiste Shilole has revealed a grim reality about her personal life as she posted photos online, of an alleged perpetual domestic violence mayhem in her household at the hands of her husband Ashraf Sadik famously known as Uchebe.

The artiste, who is also a mother has come forward after what she says has been a prolonged period of physical abuse over matters that could have been handled in more amicable ways.

She says what has prompted her to break the silence, is the fear for her own life, and also the need to be an example to other women facing similar situations.

The photos, which show Shilole's bruised and battered body have generated feelings of anger and empathy from fans and other celebrities who've tried to reach out to the star to offer their support.

"I am writing this with a calm and sound mind, first and foremost I'd like to apologize to my community. I apologize for making you believe that I was living in a happy marriage, yet that is far from the truth. I have been a victim of ongoing physical abuse and other heinous acts of which I cannot speak of. I have, on numerous occasions, been on the frontline telling women who are victims of domestic violence to come forward, yet I was also a victim but chose to stay silent. The truth is that I, too, am a victim - I'm one of them," Shilole wrote.

The final straw in her ordeal came this week after she finished showcasing her catering business at the Mwalimu Nyerere Grounds in Dar es Salaam, and upon her return home was met with a physical onslaught at the hands of her husband, whom she now refers to as her "ex-husband"

Furthermore, the artiste, who is also an entrepreneur, says that whenever she is taken to the hospital after receiving a ruthless beating, it is often nurses and strangers at the hospital who take care of her, she says her husband never bothers to call to see how she's doing.

Shilole now wants to be a voice for the voiceless and a beacon of hope for those who are facing a similar situation as hers. She is encouraging victims of domestic violence to speak out.

In a telephone interview with Clouds Digital following the domestic violence revelations, Uchebe did not deny the accusations, but claimed that the photos which were shared online are not recent, saying that they are from days before their marriage.

About the dissolution of his marriage to Shilole, Uchebe was quick to turn to God and says he's leaving everything up to Him to decide.