Bobi Wine, Kizza Besigye dragged to court

By DAILY MONITOR

A concerned citizen has sued Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, and former FDC president Kizza Besigye for heading what he calls unregistered political organisations.

Mr Adens Rutaro Ntare, in his petition filed before the Constitutional Court on Friday, accuses Bobi Wine of running a self-styled political organisation with three names of ‘People Power Movement’, ‘People Power-Uganda’ and ‘People Power’, which he uses interchangeably and that he has gone ahead to even appoint regional coordinators which is a reserve of duly registered political parties.

This, he says, is in contravention of Article 72 (2) of Uganda’s Constitution.

The petitioner accuses Dr Besigye of establishing, running and mobilising political activities with national structures under ‘People’s Government’, which he says is a reserve of only registered political parties and that this is in contravention of the provisions of the Constitution.

Attorney General involved

The Attorney General, who is the chief legal adviser of government, has also been jointly sued on grounds that he has failed to halt such ‘unlawful activities’.

The spokesperson of the People Power Movement, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, has equally been sued over similar accusations.



“A declaration that the actions of the 1st respondent (Mr Ssenyonyi) and 2nd respondent (Bobi Wine) under their unregistered political organisation/party of People Power Movement used interchangeably, appointing regional coordinators is in contravention of Article 72 (2) of the Constitution,” reads in part petition.