Victor Wanyama sets up foundation for the needy

The successful applicants will receive full scholarship (four years) and Wanyama says this is just a small way of giving back to the community with more initiatives to roll once the foundation is fully functioning.

An application form is available on the foundation’s website – www.victorwanyama.org and once the applicants fill they can send the same to info@victorwanyama.org on or before Friday 6th December.

Nairobi. Kenyan international Victor Wanyama has established a foundation. The Harambee Stars captain says the main aim of the foundation will be to give disadvantaged youth an opportunity to horn their talents and also provide holistic education.

The Victor Wanyama Foundation will be based in Busia where the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has acquired a 21-acre piece of land for the sole purpose of housing the foundation as well as the Victor Wanyama Academy.

“The academy aims to nurture artistic and sporting talents of its students while at the same time providing a pathway for academic excellence. It plans to have a national outlook in tandem with its growth and it will targets youths aged 11 years and above from all over the country. It will revolutionize sports training and education in the country while providing key sporting infrastructure to the country,” reads a statement in the foundation’s portal.

In an exclusive interview with Nation Sport from his London base, Victor Wanyama says he is keen to support youth from humble backgrounds since he understands their predicaments, himself having gone through a tough upbringing as a kid before his big break.

“I grew in a very tough neighbourhood and I have never forgotten where I came from. I know how it feels like to be in poverty and I have always been supportive to youth initiatives and I want to formalize all these through the Victor Wanyama Foundation,” Wanyama told Nation Sport.

Even as the construction of the Victor Wanyama Foundation base in Busia kicks off, actual charity work has begun as it seeks two kids – a boy and a girl who did the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams this year, got over 400 marks but are from genuinely needy backgrounds and therefore cannot afford school fees to see them through High School.

Advertisement

An application form is available on the foundation’s website – www.victorwanyama.org and once the applicants fill they can send the same to info@victorwanyama.org on or before Friday 6th December.