CR7 extends scoring streak to keep Juve ahead of Inter

Milan. Cristiano Ronaldo stretched his scoring streak to nine consecutive league games with a penalty double as Serie A leaders Juventus bounced back from their defeat by Napoli with a 3-0 win over Fiorentina, whose owner said Sunday’s result left him feeling “disgusted”.

But title rivals Inter Milan and Lazio also got back to winning ways, with Romelu Lukaku and Ciro Immobile bagging a brace apiece for their respective teams to keep the pressure on the eight-time defending champions.

Juventus hold a three-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan, who beat Udinese 2-0.

Lazio are a further two points adrift, with a game in hand, after top-scorer Immobile and Felipe Caicedo both scored twice in a 5-1 thrashing of rock-bottom SPAL.

Ronaldo slotted in his goals in either half in Turin, with Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt heading in a third in injury time.

“Good to get back to victories and happy to score again in our stadium! Proud to reach 50 goals with the bianconeri shirt!,” Ronaldo wrote on Twitter.

Juventus had fallen to just their second defeat of the season last weekend at coach Maurizio Sarri’s former club Napoli.

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso was furious at the penalty decisions that condemned his 14th-placed team.

“I am disgusted with what I saw today,” blasted the Italian-born US businessman who bought the Tuscany club last year.

“Juve are very strong, a team with a wage bill of 350 million doesn’t need help. Referees cannot decide matches.

“Today they gave two penalties against us, maybe the first was there but the second certainly wasn’t.”

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved hit back, declaring he was “a bit fed up of these controversies”.

“Juve won with merit. Teams have to stop trying to look for excuses and accept defeat.”