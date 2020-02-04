Kobe Bryant honoured at Super Bowl

New York. The death of the legendary basketballer transcended the NBA, and a week to the day of the accident, the NFL made a tribute to him. Before the presentation of the teams, Chiefs and 49ers positioned themselves on the 24 yard line, a nod to Kobe Bryant’s jersey number before the entire stadium observed a minute of silence.

Amid the sea of Kansas City and San Francisco jerseys in the stands were some fans in Lakers tunics with the number eight - the number Bryant debuted with at the start of his career - or 24. Several Super Bowl players wrote “Black Mamba” - Bryant’s nickname - on their shoes in memory of the player.

Half-time Latina fever

Expected to give a Latino flare to this year’s Super Bowl - held in Miami, the city with the largest Latino population in the US - Shakira and Jennifer Lopez did not disappoint. The Colombian began with a medley of her notable hits, such as “Whenever, Wherever,” and “Hips Don’t Lie,” before she was joined by the Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny. New Yorker Jennifier Lopez took up the baton, keeping the pace fast and fun.

J-Lo responded to Shakira’s famous dance moves with a spectacular pole-dance sequence, straight out of her recent film “Queens”. Everything combined to conjure the atmosphere of a Miami club. But judging by the reaction in the stadium and online, Shakira won hands down.

Trump and Bloomberg ads

Advertisement

Celebrities, bonkers stunts, and innovations called up by companies to make their mark were eclipsed by Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg - the first presidential candidates to offer Americans nationwide Super Bowl ads.

They avoided attacking each other and instead addressed black voters. The president claimed he had reformed the country’s justice system, embodied by a black woman, who was granted early release. The message was met - unsurprisingly - with skepticism on Twitter.

Bloomberg’s spot, concentrating on gun violence, showed another black woman, the mother of a young man shot dead. The head of National Rifle Association immediately counter-attacked, warning that gun owners would not be deprived of their arms.

Tom Brady’s hoax