Giannis powers Bucks to win as Lakers rip Spurs

In Los Angeles, Lakers got 36 points, nine assists and seven rebounds from LeBron James and 18 points from Davis as the hosts rolled over Spurs

Los Angeles. Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks over New Orleans Pelicans 120-108 on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo hit 12-of-17 from the floor and 9-of-13 free throws while adding six assists, a steal and a blocked shot as the Bucks improved their NBA-best record to 43-7 thanks to a 42-24 scoring edge in the third quarter.

“I had a good game but I could get better,” Antetokounmpo said. “Closing down the third quarter, we didn’t do a good job. We got sloppy.”

The Greek star still feels the sting of losing to Toronto in last year’s Eastern Conference final and failing to lift the Bucks into their first NBA Finals since 1974, three years after Milwaukee won its only title.

That’s why chasing the NBA one-season best record of 73-9 by Golden State is not the Bucks’ major goal.

“It’s going to be good if we win 70 games. All that hard work is going to pay off,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s going to be even better if we get better every game and play for the championship.”

Advertisement

Brandon Ingram led the host Pelicans with 32 points, while 19-year-old rookie star Zion Williamson had 20 points despite 5-of-19 shooting from the floor with seven rebounds and five assists.

“I’m happy he’s going to be out there and help his team win,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s good playing against him. It’s going to be a great duel for a lot of years.”

In Los Angeles, the Lakers got 36 points, nine assists and seven rebounds from LeBron James and 18 points from Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma as the hosts rolled over the San Antonio Spurs 129-102.

The Lakers improved the best record in the Western Conference to 38-11, 3 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Los Angeles Clippers.