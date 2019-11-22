Bangladesh crumble in debut India day-night Test

Yadav claimed three wickets in India's pink-ball debut to rattle Bangladesh's top and middle order after they elected to bat first in Kolkata

Kolkata. India's Umesh Yadav led an inspired pace attack Friday to leave Bangladesh tottering at 73 for six in the first day-night Test for both teams.

Yadav claimed three wickets in India's pink-ball debut to rattle Bangladesh's top and middle order after they elected to bat first in Kolkata.

Nayeem Hasan was batting on nought and Liton Das retired hurt on 24 at tea -- the first break in the day-night game.

Liton was hit by a Mohammed Shami bouncer in the penultimate over before the break and looked uncomfortable in the next over from Ishant Sharma.

The batsman got physio attention before the umpires called for the break.

India and Bangladesh have joined the pink-ball party four years after the first day-night Test in Adelaide between Australia and New Zealand.

Advertisement

Ishant Sharma struck first getting ImrulKayes trapped lbw for four, and the left-handed opener wasted a review with replays suggesting the ball would have hit leg stump.

Yadav soon got going in his second spell to send back skipper MominulHaque, caught superbly by Rohit Sharma at second slip for nought, before bowling Mohammed Mithun two balls later.

Kolkata-based Shami, part of India's deadly pace trio in the series, received the loudest cheers from a packed house at Eden Gardens after getting Mushfiqur Rahim bowled for nought.

Opener Shadman Islam worked hard for his 29 off 52 balls before becoming Yadav's third victim of the first session.

Mahmudullah survived 21 balls for his six with wicketkeeper WriddhimanSaha taking a stunning catch off Ishant Sharma.

India's cricket chiefSouravGanguly has put on a grand show at Eden Gardens, which is sold out for the first four days of the match.