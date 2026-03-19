CAF criticised over move to strip Senegal of Afcon title

Dar es Salaam. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is facing intense scrutiny after its Appeals Committee stripped Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title and awarded it to Morocco, sparking global outrage and a fierce debate about the integrity of African football.

On Tuesday, CAF confirmed that, under Article 84 of the AFCON regulations, Senegal has forfeited the final match played on January 18, 2026, against Morocco.

The result has been officially recorded as a 3–0 victory for Morocco.

Articles 82 and 84 of the tournament rules state: “A team that leaves the field before the match ends without the referee’s permission shall forfeit the match and be disqualified from the competition.

Any violation of this rule results in a 3–0 loss and full disqualification.”

The ruling followed an appeal by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), citing Senegal’s alleged breach after several players briefly left the pitch following a controversial late penalty decision.

CAF’s Appeals Board concluded this constituted a forfeiture, overturning Senegal’s hard-fought 1–0 victory and awarding the title to hosts Morocco.

The Senegal Football Federation (FSF) condemned the ruling as “unfair, unprecedented, and unacceptable,” and announced plans to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Federation secretary general Abdoulaye Seydou Sow argued that only referees can enforce forfeiture during a match, and no such call was made on the night. “This is a travesty… it has no legal foundation,” he said, warning that retroactive decisions threaten the integrity of African football.

The global football community has reacted with disbelief. Former Manchester United and France defender Patrice Evra said, “When I saw Morocco declared champions, I thought it was April fool’s Day. Senegal were the true winners on the pitch.” Senegal star and Al Nassr forward Sadio Mané described the decision as “disheartening” and demoralizing, suggesting corruption may have influenced the outcome.

“Players give their all on the pitch, yet off-field decisions now determine matches and titles. Fans deserve justice, transparency, and respect,” he said. Defender El Hadji Malick Diouf added, “Titles are won on the pitch, not via email. Good night.”

Former France and Arsenal star Samir Nasri criticized CAF’s timing. “The Senegalese team had already celebrated with the trophy. What now? Honestly, this only tarnishes CAF further,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation defended the ruling, insisting it was necessary to enforce tournament regulations and preserve order. The case now moves to Lausanne, where CAS will determine whether Senegal’s title is reinstated or Morocco’s victory stands.

The outcome could reshape African football governance, setting a precedent for whether tournament results can be changed retroactively or must remain decided on the pitch.