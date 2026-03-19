Simba, Azam set for defining away Mainland league clashes

Dar es Salaam. The NBC Premier League resumes today with two of Tanzania’s football heavyweights, Simba SC and Azam FC, facing tricky away fixtures that could significantly shape the title race.

Simba SC travel to Mwanza to take on Pamba Jiji at the CCM Kirumba Stadium, while Azam FC head to Kigoma where they will face Mashujaa FC at Lake Tanganyika Stadium.

Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 4pm, according to the Tanzania Premier League Board.

The stakes could not be higher, especially when viewed against the current league standings. Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) sit comfortably at the top with 36 points from 14 matches, boasting an incredible unbeaten run and a staggering goal difference of +29.

Their dominance has set the pace, leaving rivals scrambling to keep up.

Azam FC are currently second with 28 points from 14 matches, level on points with third-placed JKT Tanzania but ahead on goal difference. However, their seven draws this season highlight a recurring struggle to convert dominance into victories.

Today’s clash against Mashujaa presents a crucial opportunity for Azam to close the gap on Yanga and keep their title hopes alive. Dropped points could see them lose ground not only to the leaders but also to the chasing pack.

For Simba, the situation is equally intense, if not more urgent. The Msimbazi giants sit fourth with 27 points but have played only 12 matches, meaning they have games in hand over all teams above them. On paper, this gives Simba a strong advantage in the title race, but it also piles on pressure to win consistently and capitalize on those extra fixtures.

Their opponents, Pamba Jiji, are no pushovers. Sitting fifth with 24 points from 15 matches, they have proven to be one of the surprise packages of the season. With a solid defensive record and the ability to grind out results, Pamba Jiji will be eager to use home advantage in Mwanza to frustrate Simba and possibly break into the top four.

Meanwhile, Mashujaa FC, who host Azam, are positioned 11th with 18 points. Despite their mid-table standing, they remain a dangerous side, particularly at home.

For Azam, this fixture carries the risk of becoming a potential stumbling block if not approached with focus and discipline.

The broader picture of the standings adds even more intrigue. Teams like Singida Black Stars, Namungo FC, and Dodoma Jiji are all within touching distance of the top four, making every point crucial in the race for continental qualification spots.

The league enters a decisive phase, today’s matches could have ripple effects across the table. A win for Simba would tighten their grip on a top-three push and keep pressure on the leaders, while victory for Azam is essential to maintain their pursuit of the title.