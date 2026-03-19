Yanga drop more points after draw with TRA United

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) dropped more points in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League after being held to a draw by TRA United at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium on March 18, 2026.

The result sees the Jangwani Street giants maintain their position at the top of the table with 37 points from 15 matches, while TRA United remain 10th with 20 points from the same number of games.

It was Yanga’s fourth draw of the first round, having previously shared points with Mbeya City, Simba and Azam FC in goalless encounters—an indication of growing inconsistency despite their dominance in possession.

Although Yanga still lead the standings, the title race is gradually tightening. Azam FC, who face Mashujaa FC today, have a chance to cut the gap to six points with a win.

Meanwhile, Simba SC, currently fourth, could reduce the deficit to just one point if they win their three remaining first-round matches, starting with today’s fixture against Pamba Jiji FC at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

Against TRA United, Yanga controlled large spells of the game but struggled to turn possession into clear-cut opportunities.

Their attacking play lacked sharpness, with forwards failing to capitalise on the few chances created.

Head coach Pedro Goncalves admitted after the match that fatigue and injuries are beginning to affect his squad’s performance levels.

With a congested fixture schedule and key players sidelined, the team has found it difficult to maintain the high intensity that defined their early-season form.

Despite the recent slip-ups, Yanga remain in a strong position to defend their title, but their rivals are closing in.