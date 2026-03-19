Tanzania blend youth and experience for FIFA Series matches

Dar es Salaam. Taifa Stars head coach Miguel Gamondi has named a 25 man squad that will enter residential camp on March 22 as Tanzania intensifies preparations for the upcoming FIFA Series matches in Rwanda.

The squad reflects a careful balance between experienced internationals and emerging talents drawn from both domestic leagues and clubs abroad, highlighting the coach’s ambition to build a competitive and adaptable national team.

The selection also signals a long term vision aimed at strengthening depth while maintaining consistency in performance.

In goal, the experienced Aishi Manula leads the group alongside Yona Amosi and Zuberi Foba.

The defensive unit features, Mohamed Mussa, Twalib Nuru, Bakari Msimu, Elias Lameck and Haji Mnoga.

Also in the list are Nickson Kibabage, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Mohamed “Tshabalala” Hussein and Ibrahim Abdulla, forming a solid line expected to offer stability throughout the tournament.

Midfield responsibilities will fall on creative and hardworking players such as Feisal Salum, Mudathir Yahya, Novatus Dismas, Alphonce Mabula and Kelvin Nashon.

This group is e xpected to dictate tempo, link defense with attack and provide control in key moments of the game.

In attack, Gamondi has assembled a versatile forward line led by Saimon Msuva and Kelvin John, alongside Iddi Suleiman, Charles M’mombwa, Tarryn Allarakhia, Paul Peter and Suleiman Mwalimu.

The variety of attacking options gives Taifa Stars flexibility in approach, whether playing through the wings, counterattacking or building patiently from midfield.

Taifa Stars are scheduled to face the Liechtenstein national football team on March 26 at Kigali Pele Stadium in Rwanda.

The match is part of FIFA’s initiative to provide teams with cross confederation competition and greater international experience.

The fixture carries significant importance as it will determine progress in Group B, with the winner advancing to the final set for March 29.

The matches offer a rare opportunity to test themselves against European opposition, something that has historically been limited outside major tournaments.

Beyond the result, the encounter will allow Gamondi to assess tactical systems, evaluate squad depth and measure how his players adapt to a different footballing style.

Facing European opposition is expected to challenge Taifa Stars in areas such as game tempo, positional discipline and decision making under pressure.

The tournament will also feature other nations including Rwanda, Kenya, Estonia and Grenada, creating a diverse and competitive environment. A strong performance would boost Tanzania’s confidence, improve their FIFA ranking and enhance their international profile.

As the residential camp approaches, Gamondi is expected to focus on building cohesion, sharpening match fitness and instilling his philosophy within the squad.