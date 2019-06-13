English Premier League fixtures for 2019- 2020 season released

By Agencies

London. One month after Manchester City were crowned champions the Football association has released the new Premier League season - 2019/20 fixtures.

Manchester United and Chelsea will meet in a mammoth clash on the opening weekend of the 2019-20 Premier League season after the fixtures for the new campaign were revealed on Thursday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first full season in charge of the Red Devils begins with a tough game against a Chelsea team without Eden Hazard at Old Trafford on August 11.

Tottenham also face a difficult start to the new season with the Champions League runners-up to play Manchester City and Arsenal away from home in their first four games.

Manchester City are looking to win a third consecutive Premier League title - having only clinched the trophy on the final day of last season.

Pep Guardiola's side won the league by one point ahead of Liverpool following their 4-1 win at Brighton and they will be confident of getting off to a flying start this time around.

City have been given a relatively comfortable opening few games against West Ham, Spurs, Bournemouth, Brighton, Norwich and Watford.

Things get an awful lot trickier in November though. Liverpool, who pushed City so close last season, welcome their title rivals to Anfield on the weekend of November 9.

City then host Chelsea two weeks later before rounding off the month with a trip to Newcastle. The first Manchester derby of the season takes place in December before City and United meet again in March.

Liverpool will play the first match of the new campaign when they start with the first Friday night game against newly-promoted Norwich at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side will be hoping to maintain momentum after their Champions League final win over Spurs and then play at Southampton and at home to Arsenal in their first three fixtures.

Liverpool and Manchester City then meet in the reverse on April 4, which could have major implications for next season's title race.

The Reds and their Merseyside rivals Everton meet for the first time in December at Anfield before renewing their rivalry at Goodison Park in March.

For the first time in eight seasons there will be no Hazard gracing the Premier League following his £150m switch from Chelsea to Real Madrid.

The Blues, who finished third last season, will be weakened by his departure as they fight an impending transfer ban this summer too.

It also seems Maurizio Sarri may not be in the club's dugout next season but after heading to Old Trafford in week one, things open up nicely for the Blues.