JamaFest coming to Tanzania

By Detricia Pamba

Dar es Salaam. JamaFest a cultural exhibition involving East African countries is expected to be held at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, between September 21 and 28.

The Minister of Information, Sports, Arts and Culture, Dr. Harrison Mwakyembe told a news conference today, this will be the first time for Tanzania to host the event that shows East Africa’s cultural diversity since it was launched in 2011.

He said preparations are in high gear with various activities lined up including a performance by Diamond Platnumz and Saida Kalori.

“We want unique artistic groups so we can attract more people, we will communicate with Saida Kalori and Diamond Platnumz since they have a huge following across the region,” said Mwakyembe.

JamaFest was first held in 2013, in Rwanda and it was attended by 17,500 people, biennial event was the in 2013, held in Kenya, and attended by 21,000 people.

The festival was in 2017 held in Uganda with 46,500 people attending, and this year it is set to rock Tanzania .

