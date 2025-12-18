TGU celebrates milestones in national golf development

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) has marked significant milestones in the development of golf throughout 2025, while outlining ambitious yet achievable plans to further grow the sport in 2026.

Speaking to The Citizen, TGU Chairman Gilman Kasiga said that the Union’s primary focus this year was junior and youth development, an objective that recorded steady progress despite structural and financial challenges.

“Our main priority this year was to strengthen youth participation in golf, and we are pleased with the progress made,” said Kasiga.

“While there is still work ahead, we have laid a solid foundation on which future growth can be built.”

A major highlight of 2025 has been equipment support for junior golf development through partnerships with the R&A and NCBA Bank.

The R&A provided 50 complete junior golf sets, distributed across all affiliated clubs in Tanzania to support club-based junior programs.

“This support from the R&A has been critical,” Kasiga explained. “By distributing the junior sets across all clubs, we ensured that programs could either begin or be strengthened nationwide.

Access to equipment is one of the biggest barriers to junior golf, and this support directly addressed that challenge.”

Additionally, NCBA Bank contributed golf balls, gloves and 50 junior golf kits specifically to Lugalo Golf Club, further boosting grassroots participation at the community level.

Through these combined efforts, more than 150 junior golfers are now actively participating in structured training programs across the country.

Beyond equipment, TGU worked closely with the R&A on capacity building, including training coaches, instructors, and golf administrators.

Kasiga highlighted that while junior participation has grown, the availability of trained instructors remains a key challenge.

“We are making progress, but training for trainers remains critical,” he said. “Developing community-level instructors ensures that junior programs are consistently supported.”

International exposure has also been a priority, with several juniors and elite players representing Tanzania in tournaments abroad, gaining valuable technical and mental experience.

“Competing internationally helps our players grow,” Kasiga said. “Exposure to global standards is essential for long-term development.”

Adult and senior golf participation also remained strong, reflecting TGU’s commitment to promoting golf as a lifelong sport.

Corporate partnerships have played an important role in supporting growth. Vodacom Tanzania has sponsored the Tanzania Open Tournament for the third time, elevating the tournament’s standards and visibility.

Kasiga also thanked all other sponsors for their contributions to both club-level tournaments and national initiatives.

“Corporate partnerships are transforming golf in Tanzania,” Kasiga said.

Beyond partnerships we seek corporate Tanzania to get involved in playing golf. We are seeing an increase in golf players from corporate Tanzania and we will make more efforts to grow the numbers.

Women in golf has gained big growth and is strongly driven by Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU). TGU commends this development and strongly supports the Women in golf programs.

Looking ahead to 2026, TGU plans to expand junior programmes, strengthen instructor training, and enhance governance and operational systems all with a realistic approach to available resources.

We will seek to grow revenue streams to support the development plans as well as increase the number of tournaments.

“We have learned that sustainable growth comes from doing fewer things well, rather than trying to do everything at once,” Kasiga noted. “Our focus is on building practical systems that will last.”

TGU’s achievements in 2025 reflect a structured and strategic approach, combining junior & youth development, adult and senior participation, international exposure, corporate partnerships, and collaboration with the R&A.