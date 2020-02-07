Dodoma. Arguments broke out here yesterday between Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and the leader of the Opposition in the Parliament Freeman Mbowe over indefinite ban on political rallies and the need for an independent electoral body.

It all started during a question and answer session at the ongoing parliamentary meetings when Mr Mbowe, who doubles as chairman of the main opposition, Chadema, asked the PM when exactly the government would lift its “illegal” ban on political rallies.

He also sought to know what plans were in place for the establishment of an independent National Electoral Commission (NEC) ahead of general elections towards the end of the this year.

President John Magufuli announced the ban immediately after coming to office in 2015, saying it was now time to work and the ruling CCM should be allowed time to implement what it promised voters during the campaigns.

The ban has nevertheless drawn criticism from a wide range of stakeholders, with some human rights organisations terming it unconstitutional.

Yesterday, Mr Mbowe pressed for explanation from the PM when exactly will the ban be lifted, saying that it has adversely affected the country’s political parties and will continue to do so as election nears.

“In your wisdom, Mr Prime Minister, when do you think that the government you lead will allow the political parties to organise political rallies as part of their preparation for the General Election,” asked the Hai MP (Chadema).

Responding, Mr Majaliwa said the government has not prevented political parties from organising rallies. He said, instead, procedures have to be followed to make sure that the rallies are organised in proper manners.

“Those who will be permitted, they can hold rallies in their respective areas. Councillors and members of parliament can hold rallies in their respective constituencies and there are those who do so,” said Mr Majaliwa.

He said that timetable will be released which will explain when exactly political campaign will start and when they will end so that political parties can have a chance to go around the country propagating their campaign manifestos.

On independent electoral body, Mr Majaliwa said the existing electoral body was independent as per the constitution, adding that it cannot be interfered with by anybody, neither the Head of State nor a political party.

Mr Mbowe, however, disagreed, saying something cannot be independent just because the constitution says so and called Mr Majaliwa’s answers to his question “soft.”

He instead pointed out that it is high time now that the government engages all the relevant actors in the country’s political development and find ways to ensure the country go to elections unite.