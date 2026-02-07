Drought spreads beyond Kenya’s arid north, pushing herders into crisis

Shompole. Dozens of dead cows and goats scattered around Maria Katanga’s family compound tell the harsh story of a worsening drought that is devastating pastoralist communities who depend on livestock for survival.
Since August, the 24-year-old Maasai herder has lost more than 100 cattle and 300 goats. The few animals that remain are too weak and emaciated to produce milk.
Kenya has experienced severe droughts before, most recently in 2022 when record dry conditions wiped out livestock and triggered a hunger crisis in the country’s arid north and northeast.