Tanzania records first Covid-19 death

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania recorded its first Covid-19 death on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 when a 49-year old man succumbed to the pandemic at Mloganzila in Dar es Salaam.

“I regret to announce that we have registered the first Covid-19 death in the country,” Health minister Ummy Mwalimu said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 49-year old man died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Ms Mwalimu said.

“The deceased is a Tanzanian man who was also suffering from other health complications….May his soul rest in peace,” said Ms Mwalimu.

She said so far, Tanzania has confirmed a total of 19 coronavirus cases.

“As of today, March 31, 2020, we have confirmed a total of 19 Covid-19 cases whereby out of the number, one has died and one has been treated and discharged from the hospital,” he said.

