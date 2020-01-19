Terror suspects spying on Whiskey River pub arrested

Among the items recovered was a car, one pair of Kenyan Airforce trousers, a jungle T-shirt, a jungle hut and a jungle pair of trousers.

By SUNDAY NATION REPORTER

Officers from the Anti-Terror Police Unit have arrested five suspects as they did surveillance at Whiskey River pub along Kiambu Road.

A statement from the police indicated that the suspects were arrested on Saturday and several items recovered from them.

Among the items recovered was a car, one pair of Kenyan Airforce trousers, a jungle T-shirt, a jungle hut and a jungle pair of trousers.

Also recovered was money in various currencies and denominations, a laptop, a US passport, a US embassy security card and various cheques.

The suspects were identified as Mohamed Hassan Bario (Somalia national), Mohamed Adan (Kenyan driver), Ms Hodan Abdi Ismail (Somalia national), Ms Ifrah Mohammed Abshir (Somalia national) and Mohamed Abas Mohamud (a US citizen).

The suspects are being held at Pangani Police Station.