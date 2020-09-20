Problematic academic papers cost Jose Chameleon nomination

The two were vetted last week to vie for the highest position in the city which is currently occupied by Mr Erias Lukwago who crossed from the Democratic Party to the Forum for Democratic Change.

By Daily Monitor

More by this Author

Kampala. The vetting committee of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party has picked Kawempe North Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Latif Ssebagala to contest for the Kampala mayoral seat.

The team found Mr Sebaggala to be more suitable for the race compared to singer Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleon.

Kyandondo East MP, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine is the leader of NUP.

The two were vetted last week to vie for the highest position in the city which is currently occupied by Mr Erias Lukwago who crossed from the Democratic Party to the Forum for Democratic Change.

Sources in the NUP camp say that the singer-cum-politician was dropped after failing to present appropriate academic qualifications which are necessary for nomination by the Independent Electoral Commission.

Sources say, Chameleon presented questionable A level credential and when the team asked him to produce his O level qualifications, he failed.

Advertisement

NUP officials said that Chameleon did not have a national identity card.

The singer reportedly told the vetting team that he had given it to the National Identification and Registration Authority to change his name, which argument was not solid.

On Sunday 20, NUP releases the list for all flag bearers across the country who will be vying for various positions at village, parish, municipality and city level especially in Kampala.

NUP spokesperson, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi could not be reached for a comment. However, the Electoral Management Committee chairperson, Ms Mercy Walukamba said aggrieved aspirants are free to appeal before closure of business on Sunday.