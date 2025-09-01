Dar es Salaam’s BRT fleet expands to 151 buses

Dar es Salaam. The city’s commuters are set for a major relief in urban transport as Phase Two of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project expands services from Mbagala not only to Gerezani and Kivukoni but also to Morocco in Kinondoni District.

The expansion comes after the arrival of 52 new buses at the Dar es Salaam Port, raising the current BRT fleet to 151.

Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit Agency (Dart) Chief Executive, Dr Athumani Kihamia, said on August 29, 2025 during the transfer of buses from the port to the Mbagala Rangi Tatu depot that the rollout represents a crucial milestone in easing congestion and improving public transport in the city.

Chief Executive of the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit Agency (Dart), Dr Athumani Kihamia, addresses journalists during the transfer of BRT buses on August 29, 2025.

The second phase of the BRT, which builds on the Kimara corridor launched in 2016, is being operated by local firm Mofat under a two-year contract. The operator is expected to supply a total of 255 buses for this phase, of which 151 are already in the country. Unlike the initial corridor, Phase Two is designed to accommodate 755 vehicles, making it the most extensive stage yet in the six-phase BRT system.

Dr Kihamia explained that 99 buses had arrived earlier on August 5, followed by the latest 52 on August 26. A further 153 are expected by mid-October. Once fully operational, Phase Two will cover three major routes: Mbagala–Gerezani, Mbagala–Kivukoni, and Mbagala–Morocco.

“These 151 buses will be deployed strategically according to commuter demand. For instance, up to 50 buses could be allocated to a single corridor during morning and evening peak hours. Our advanced traffic control system will guide this deployment,” he said.

He stressed that the full rollout of the buses will ease congestion significantly and provide a safer, faster and more reliable means of transport.

Dr Kihamia also assured commuters that all drivers had undergone rigorous training to minimise the risk of accidents caused by negligence.

“However, for this system to succeed, we urge the public to respect the BRT lanes. These buses travel at high speeds, and with more of them in operation, accidents could rise if road rules are ignored. Let us protect these buses—and ourselves,” he cautioned.

Mofat’s Managing Director, Mr Mohammad Abdalla Kassim, speaks during the transfer of BRT buses from Dar es Salaam Port to Mbagala on August 29, 2025

Mofat’s Managing Director, Mr Muhammad Abdallah Kassim, praised the government’s efficiency in clearing the buses at the port, emphasising that close collaboration was vital to meeting deadlines.

“The government has been supportive every step of the way. Without that cooperation, clearance would have taken much longer, especially given the scale of this consignment,” he noted.

Mr Kassim revealed that Mofat is ready to provide a modern commuter experience, with all buses featuring free onboard Wi-Fi, USB charging ports and CCTV cameras.

“We have partnered with Yas to install free internet on all our buses, ensuring that even passengers without data bundles can stay connected. In addition, we have installed charging stations for gadgets and fitted cameras to enhance safety,” he said.

He further noted that, once the system is fully operational, passengers would wait no longer than three to five minutes at bus stops.

Residents have welcomed the development, urging swift deployment of the buses.

The 18-metre-long articulated buses, each capable of carrying up to 160 passengers, are expected to transport between 325,000 and 400,000 commuters daily once Phase Two is fully launched.