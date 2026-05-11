DSE, Mixx deal reshapes stock trading as digital investment uptake hits Sh7 billion

Dar es Salaam. A partnership between Mixx by Yas and the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) is transforming the way Tanzanians invest in shares, with digital investment transactions through the mobile financial services application rising from Sh840 million to Sh6.9 billion within a year.

The figures were revealed by Mixx chief executive officer Angelica Pesha during a joint event organised by Mixx and the DSE in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking at the event which focused on the role of digital payments in powering next generation of investors, Ms Pesha said the growth reflects increasing uptake of mobile-based investment platforms, particularly among young Tanzanians seeking easier access to capital markets through digital channels.

She said the collaboration with the DSE was helping to remove long-standing barriers that previously limited participation in stock trading and investment activities.

She said the company was broadening its role beyond conventional mobile money services by introducing digital financial solutions that enable users to save, invest and build wealth directly through their mobile phones.

“We have always believed that financial inclusion is not complete without investment inclusion,” she said. “It is not enough for people to send and receive money, we must empower them to grow their wealth, own assets and actively participate in our capital markets,” she added.

Ms Pesha said the integration of DSE’s Hisa Kiganjani platform into the Mixx Super App had simplified access to stock market investment by allowing users to buy shares and manage investments without complicated onboarding procedures.

Hisa Kiganjani is DSE’s digital platform that enables Tanzanians to participate in the capital markets using mobile devices.

According to Ms Pesha, the number of investors using the platform increased from 6,800 to 32,000 over the past year, while the number of transactions climbed from 8,600 to 41,500.

“This growth shows that when access is simplified and designed around user experience, participation increases dramatically,” she said.

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange chief executive officer Peter Nalitolela said the partnership was reshaping stock trading in Tanzania by moving investment services from traditional trading floors to digital platforms accessible through mobile phones.

“What if the future of investing in Tanzania is not built on trading floors, but through mobile phones?” he said.

“Across the country, people who were once excluded from capital markets are now participating because access has become digital.”

Mr Nalitolela said the partnership between DSE and Mixx had improved convenience for retail investors by enabling instant account funding through mobile money platforms, making transactions faster and more efficient.

Meanwhile, Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) director of research and policy Alfred Mkombo urged Tanzanians to utilise opportunities available in the capital markets through shares and bonds to raise capital and grow businesses.

“Many Tanzanians still believe you need huge capital to invest, but capital markets provide accessible opportunities for both investment and business financing,” he said.