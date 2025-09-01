East Africa unites in Dar to combat $415 million illegal fishing market

Dar es Salaam. Regional and international stakeholders will gather in Dar es Salaam on September 1, 2025, to tackle the growing threat of illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing (IUUF) in East Africa’s waters.

The high-level forum, dubbed the Blue Voices Roundtable, is organized by The Jahazi Project under the theme “Turning the Tide: Regional Action Against Illegal Fishing.” The event, which will run from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EAT in Dar es Salaam and virtually, will bring together government officials, regional organizations, innovators, researchers, NGOs, community leaders, and private sector players.

East Africa’s 4,600-kilometre coastline sustains over three million people directly through fisheries. However, IUUF poses a severe economic and environmental challenge.

Tanzania alone loses an estimated $142.8 million annually to illegal fishing, while in Kenya, 30–40 percent of the country’s total fish haul comes from unregulated sources.

“Illegal fishing drains East Africa’s economy by over US$415 million annually, undermining livelihoods, threatening marine biodiversity, and jeopardizing food security for millions,” said Michael Mallya, spokesperson for The Jahazi Project. “This is a direct intrusion into the sovereignty of our nations and a serious threat to the livelihoods of our coastal populations. It is our duty to protect our waters, our marine territories, and our people.”

The roundtable will feature panel discussions on the scale and impact of IUUF in Tanzania and explore regional collaboration opportunities involving leaders from Kenya, Mozambique, Comoros, Madagascar, and Mauritius.

Key topics include policy reforms, cross-border enforcement, community engagement, and technology-driven marine conservation solutions.