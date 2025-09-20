EU supports sustainable coffee production in Tanzania

EU Head of Delegation to Tanzania, Ms Christine Grau, said the bloc has prioritised Tanzania’s coffee sector and that it will form part of a joint EU agenda to strengthen the country’s coffee value chain.
She said the EU aims to support Tanzania in producing coffee in compliance with new EU environmental regulations.
“We aim to help Tanzania ensure coffee is grown according to the EU’s new rules on environmental sustainability. To access the EU market, it is crucial to certify that the product does not contribute to environmental degradation,” said Ms Grau.
She emphasised that coffee is a priority sector for the EU and that cooperation among member states will focus on strengthening the entire value chain.
“Coffee is a priority sector for us and will be part of the EU’s joint agenda. Together, we will focus on the entire coffee value chain to support Tanzania’s efforts and stimulate growth in this important sector,” the EU delegation head said.
TCB Director General Primus Kimaryo said the board will continue to ensure farmers produce high-quality coffee that meets international environmental standards.
“We will ensure our farmers receive training and adopt best agricultural practices so they continue producing premium coffee acceptable in international markets, particularly the EU,” said Mr Kimaryo.
He noted that collaboration with the EU will strengthen the entire coffee value chain, from production to markets, while prioritising environmental protection and rural farmer welfare.
“We continue to advise our farmers to cultivate quality coffee to sustain and grow this market. We also provide guidance on registering their farms for production purposes,” he said.
“We provide education on producing high-quality coffee to achieve better yields and demonstrate that Tanzania is committed to meeting not only EU market standards but also those of other international markets,” he added.
Furthermore, Mr Kimaryo said 50 percent of the coffee we produce is exported to the European Union, noting that the envoys were impressed by our current efforts and have witnessed Tanzania’s readiness to continue using the EU market to ensure environmentally sustainable coffee production.