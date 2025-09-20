EU supports sustainable coffee production in Tanzania

Moshi. With half of Tanzania’s coffee exported to European Union (EU) member states, local farmers have been urged to produce environmentally sustainable coffee that meets EU market requirements.

The EU programme is expected to support the country’s coffee sector by investing in eco-friendly technologies, improving crop quality, and opening new international markets for Tanzanian farmers.

The support was unveiled in Moshi on Friday, September 19, 2025, during a visit by 12 ambassadors from EU member countries to the offices of the Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB).

EU Head of Delegation to Tanzania, Ms Christine Grau, said the bloc has prioritised Tanzania’s coffee sector and that it will form part of a joint EU agenda to strengthen the country’s coffee value chain.

Twelve ambassadors from European Union (EU) member states gather at the Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) Headquarters in Moshi on Friday, September 19, 2025, to discuss coffee-related matters in the country. PHOTO | JANETH JOSEPH

She said the EU aims to support Tanzania in producing coffee in compliance with new EU environmental regulations.

“We aim to help Tanzania ensure coffee is grown according to the EU’s new rules on environmental sustainability. To access the EU market, it is crucial to certify that the product does not contribute to environmental degradation,” said Ms Grau.

“Coffee is a priority sector for us and will be part of the EU’s joint agenda. Together, we will focus on the entire coffee value chain to support Tanzania’s efforts and stimulate growth in this important sector,” the EU delegation head said.

TCB Director General Primus Kimaryo said the board will continue to ensure farmers produce high-quality coffee that meets international environmental standards.

“We will ensure our farmers receive training and adopt best agricultural practices so they continue producing premium coffee acceptable in international markets, particularly the EU,” said Mr Kimaryo.

He noted that collaboration with the EU will strengthen the entire coffee value chain, from production to markets, while prioritising environmental protection and rural farmer welfare.

“We continue to advise our farmers to cultivate quality coffee to sustain and grow this market. We also provide guidance on registering their farms for production purposes,” he said.

“We provide education on producing high-quality coffee to achieve better yields and demonstrate that Tanzania is committed to meeting not only EU market standards but also those of other international markets,” he added.