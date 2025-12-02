Exim launches card-use campaign

Dar es Salaam. Exim Bank Tanzania has launched a two-month festive-season campaign aimed at boosting the use of digital payments.

The campaign, dubbed “Chanja Kijanja, Dili Ndio Hili,” will offer customers a range of rewards as part of efforts to promote cashless transactions across the country. The campaign runs from December 1, 2025 to January 31, 2026.

It encourages customers to use Exim Mastercard cards on POS machines and online platforms during the peak holiday shopping period, when spending typically surges.

Speaking at the launch, the bank’s head of personal banking, Mr Andrew Lyimo, said the initiative demonstrates Exim Bank’s commitment to offering convenient, secure and value-driven digital payment services.

Customers participating in the campaign stand a chance to win weekly cash prizes worth Sh100,000, monthly prizes of Sh200,000, and cashback rewards on selected days including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas Day.

At the end of the campaign, they will also enter the draw for grand prizes of Sh5 million, Sh10 million and a top prize of Sh15 million.

Commenting further, the bank’s head of alternative channels and digital transformation, Mr Silas Mtoi, said the initiative goes beyond offering rewards and aims to transform how Tanzanians experience digital payments.

He emphasised that the bank wants customers to appreciate the ease, speed and safety that come with using cards for both in-store and online transactions. Increased card usage, he said, will help advance Tanzania’s journey towards a more cashless and secure digital economy.

Exim Bank’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Mr Stanley Kafu, said the campaign is the bank’s way of celebrating with customers during the holiday period.

He noted that whether customers are buying festive essentials, travelling, paying school fees, making holiday bookings, fuelling vehicles or taking advantage of online offers, each payment made using an Exim card offers convenience, safety and additional opportunities to win.