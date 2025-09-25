Firms urged to invest in local manufacturing

Dar es Salaam. Companies participating in this year’s East Africa construction trade fair, Buildexpo Tanzania 2025, have been urged to invest in local manufacturing rather than simply exhibiting their products and producing them abroad.

The call was made by the chairperson of the Mining Commission, Ms Janeth Lekashingo, when she officially opened the three-day exhibition at the Diamond Jubilee Hall in Dar es Salaam.

Ms Lekashingo said the availability of construction equipment and technology locally would save time and reduce costs, particularly by cutting imports, which are often paid for in foreign currency.

“If we have construction and repair technologies available within the country, it will reduce waiting times for materials and, most importantly, lower costs, as most imports are paid in US dollars.

We have the mineral resources and Tanzanians ready to participate — that is why we even established the Buzwagi Special Economic Zone,” she said.

She revealed that the mining sector had so far created more than 1.2 million jobs, both directly and through contractual arrangements.

Speaking on the importance of the exhibition, Ms Lekashingo said it served to raise awareness, inform and educate the public on technological advances in the mining and construction sectors.

“I encourage Tanzanians to visit this exhibition. I am confident they will not leave empty-handed, but will gain new knowledge and discover many opportunities,” she said.

Representing the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Dr Hashil Abdallah, the Director General of the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade), Ms Latifa Khamis, said the government had created an enabling environment for industrial investors, including allocating designated areas for production.

She noted that local production of construction-related products would contribute to economic growth and support the ‘Made in Tanzania’ campaign.

The exhibition coordinator, Mr Danken Njage, said the main goal of Buildexpo Tanzania, now in its 26th edition, was to bring together products, technologies and innovative solutions in the construction and infrastructure sectors.

Mr Njage said the event provided participants and visitors with an opportunity to meet industry leaders, architects, engineers, contractors, manufacturers and suppliers, while thousands of products and services were showcased.

He disclosed that more than 200 companies from 30 countries — including China, India, South Africa, Germany, Kenya, Turkey, South Korea, Italy and Spain — are taking part in this year’s event.

“The high turnout this year has been driven by Tanzania’s economic growth, which is supported by the implementation of major strategic projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Bagamoyo Port, the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).