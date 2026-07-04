PCCB donates neonatal equipment to Iringa hospital, appeal grows for dedicated baby ambulance

Iringa. The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has donated medical equipment to the Neonatal Unit at Iringa Regional Referral Hospital, reaffirming its commitment to community welfare through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Receiving the donation, Medical Officer in Charge Dr Alfred Mwakalebela said the hospital continues to care for a growing number of premature babies but still faces critical challenges that require support from the government and development partners.

"We sincerely appreciate PCCB for this timely support, which will enhance the care we provide to premature babies. However, one of our greatest challenges remains the absence of a dedicated neonatal ambulance. These vulnerable babies are transported in ordinary ambulances that lack specialised neonatal life-support equipment, placing their lives at even greater risk," said Dr Mwakalebela.

He said the Neonatal Unit admits between five and 10 newborns each day, depending on demand, while recording an average of five to 10 neonatal deaths every month.

"The leading cause of these deaths is respiratory distress among premature babies. Because they are born before their organs have fully developed, they often struggle to breathe, depriving the brain and other vital organs of oxygen," he explained.

According to Dr Mwakalebela, the hospital recorded 1,212 premature births during the 2024/25 financial year, of which 155 babies died, representing a mortality rate of 12.78 per cent. In the 2025/26 financial year, the hospital registered 1,167 premature births, with 171 deaths, equivalent to a mortality rate of 14.6 per cent.

He attributed the increase in deaths to a rise in neonatal referrals, delays in referrals from lower-level health facilities and the lack of safe, specialised transport for premature babies.

PCCB Director General Chrispin Chalamila, who was the guest of honour, said the Bureau's anti-corruption mandate goes hand in hand with supporting community development initiatives.

"While our core mandate is combating corruption, we also have a responsibility to give back to society. Through our Corporate Social Responsibility programme, we have chosen to support premature babies because every child deserves the opportunity to survive and thrive," he said.

Mr Chalamila added that PCCB has continued working with the health sector by providing anti-corruption education to healthcare workers while supporting initiatives aimed at improving public health services.

"Through this programme, we have already reached 21 regional referral hospitals across the country, and our goal is to extend support to all 28 regional referral hospitals in Tanzania. We want to promote accountability, integrity and quality public service delivery," he said.

Iringa Regional PCCB Commander Victor Swella said strong collaboration among public institutions is vital to improving public services.

"This equipment will strengthen neonatal healthcare services and help address some of the challenges facing the hospital. We believe partnerships such as these will save more newborn lives," he said.

The event concluded with the official handover of the medical equipment to the hospital's management, as health officials appealed to government institutions, the private sector and development partners to continue supporting maternal and newborn healthcare.