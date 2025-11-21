Government touts collaboration in environmental restoration

Arusha. The government has emphasised the importance of collaboration between the private sector, communities and public institutions in advancing Tanzania’s environmental restoration efforts.

The comments follow the successful planting of 11,000 indigenous trees in Olkokola on the western slopes of Mt Meru yesterday.

The restoration drive—implemented by NCBA Bank Tanzania in partnership with ecosystem restoration organisation Kijani Pamoja and undertaken with the support of regional and district authorities—was hailed as a model of how coordinated action can speed up the recovery of degraded landscapes.

Speaking at the event on behalf of the Regional Commissioner, Arumeru District Commissioner Ahmed Mwinyi said the initiative demonstrated the transformative results that can be achieved when key actors work together.

“I commend NCBA and Kijani Pamoja for this impactful restoration effort. Olkokola’s transformation shows what is possible when the private sector, government and communities work together for a greener and more resilient future,” he said.

The 11,000-tree milestone forms part of NCBA’s fulfilment of its 2025 commitment to grow 16,000 trees—a fourfold increase from its 2024 achievement of 4,000 trees.

The effort serves as a pillar of the NCBA Group’s regional Change the Story programme and contributes to its continent-wide pledge to plant 10 million trees by 2030.

NCBA Tanzania acting managing director, Mr Alex Mziray, said the bank viewed environmental restoration as a strategic investment with long-term benefits for the economy and communities.

“Every tree grown contributes to water security, soil stability, biodiversity recovery and community resilience,” he said. “Our commitment to 16,000 trees this year is about working hand-in-hand with communities and partners to build a future where environmental health directly supports economic progress.”

The Olkokola initiative stands out for its implementation through Kijani Pamoja’s Pay-to-Grow model, which provides farmers with two years of compensation as they nurture the survival of the planted trees.

Kijani Pamoja’s technical capacity is supported by nurseries capable of producing more than 200,000 native seedlings annually and a seed bank with over five million seeds.

The organisation works with more than 30 indigenous species suited to the Mt Meru ecosystem, ensuring that restoration efforts enhance biodiversity, align with ecological needs and support climate resilience.

Founder and executive director of Kijani Pamoja, Ms Sarah Scott, said the partnership in Olkokola illustrates how scientific expertise and community empowerment can drive credible, large-scale restoration.