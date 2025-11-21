Bank of Tanzania warns of sophisticated counterfeits as offenders face life imprisonment

Dar es Salaam. The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has issued a renewed call for heightened public vigilance as it intensifies its campaign against counterfeit currency, reminding citizens that those convicted of producing or circulating fake notes face some of the nation’s most severe penalties — including life imprisonment.

Addressing journalists on November 21, 2025 during a workshop in Dodoma, senior central bank official Mr Atufigwegwe Mwakabalula warned that counterfeiters are rapidly advancing their techniques, making it increasingly important for the public to distinguish genuine banknotes from forged ones.

Mr Mwakabalula detailed a range of embedded security features, beginning with the watermark bearing the portrait of the late Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere.

He noted that Tanzanian banknotes also feature an impeccable see-through register — a design in which partial images printed on both sides align perfectly when held up to the light.

“Latent images appear when the note is tilted, and tactile markings at the corners enable visually impaired users to identify denominations,” he explained.

Additional safeguards include Spark colour-shifting ink and an embedded security thread, both of which become more visible when the note is raised against the light.

Some elements — such as hidden fibres and denomination indicators — are detectable only under ultraviolet light, further complicating efforts by counterfeiters.

“These are intentional layers of protection,” he emphasised.

The gravity of the central bank’s warning is reinforced by the law: under the Penal Code, offences involving the production, possession, or circulation of counterfeit currency fall under forgery and counterfeiting crimes, carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Authorities consider such crimes a direct assault on economic stability, undermining trust in the financial system and distorting commercial transactions.

Mr Mwakabalula urged the public to scrutinise banknotes carefully, especially during rapid cash exchanges typical of markets, transport hubs, and late-night business operations — settings where fake notes most commonly circulate.

He further encouraged citizens to report any suspected counterfeit currency to financial institutions or the police, stressing that “an informed citizen is the strongest safeguard”.