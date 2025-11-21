Tanzania drops to 112th in Fifa rankings, Spain leads

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national football team, Taifa Stars, has dropped five places in the latest FIFA world rankings following their 4–3 defeat to Kuwait in an international friendly match played in Egypt last Saturday.

The loss, which came under interim head coach Miguel Gamondi, proved costly as it significantly affected the team’s ranking points.

According to the updated FIFA standings, Tanzania is now positioned 112th globally, having collected 1181.22 points. This marks a decline from their previous ranking of 107th, where they held 1187.08 points.

The reduction in points reflects the impact of losing to a lower-ranked opponent.

Kuwait, who were previously ranked 135th, managed to maintain their position despite the high-scoring victory. However, they benefitted in points, gaining 6.43, which increased their total from 1005.96 to 1103.25.

Although the win was not enough to elevate them to a higher placement, it contributed positively to their overall standing.

In the East African region, the rankings highlight an interesting shift. Uganda continues to lead the region despite dropping two positions, now sitting at 85th in the world. Their consistent performance places them ahead of their regional rivals.

Kenya, on the other hand, suffered a similar fate to Tanzania, falling four spots in the global standings. The Harambee Stars are now ranked 113th, down from 109th, placing them just one position below Tanzania in the new rankings.

On the continental stage, Morocco continues to dominate African football, maintaining its position as the highest-ranked team in Africa.

The Atlas Lions sit proudly at 11th place worldwide, reflecting their strong performances in international competitions over recent years.

Globally, the top of the FIFA rankings remains highly competitive. Spain are currently ranked first, showcasing their resurgence in world football. They are followed closely by Argentina, France, England, and Brazil, who complete the top five.

The rest of the top ten includes Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Croatia, all nations known for their strong footballing traditions and consistent performances in major tournaments.

For Taifa Stars, the latest ranking serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining strong performances even in friendly matches.