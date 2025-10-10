How Africa can build the digital backbone to power AI for climate action

Dar es Salaam. African governments have been urged to invest in digital infrastructure and policy frameworks that will allow artificial intelligence (AI) to meaningfully drive climate action across the continent.

The call was made yesterday during a panel discussion on “Powering AI for Climate Action: The Infrastructure Imperative” at the UNFCCC Technology Executive Committee’s AI for Climate Action Forum 2025, taking place in Dar es Salaam.

The experts said the continent’s AI potential would remain underutilized without coordinated data systems, inclusive funding mechanisms, and deliberate efforts to localize technology.

World Bank senior digital development specialist Sara Ballan said many African governments are sit- ting on valuable climate and agricultural data that could spark local innovation if made accessible.

“Across ministries, the data sits in silos,” she said.

“In Kenya, it took a year and a half just to curate and organize it in a way innovators could use.”

She said the World Bank has supported such initiatives by helping governments build shared digital infrastructure and cross-sector data systems that allow collaboration between ministries, researchers, and startups.

“The digital transformation has become a foundation for development planning. Governments are now realizing that investing in data centers, connectivity, and interoperability is not optional—it’s essential,” she said.

From Malawi, Mechro’ chief executive Mr Alinafe Kaliwo said enabling policies and access to capital remain major hurdles for AI-driven climate solutions in Africa.

“Governments must create policies that are enabling enough for innovators to innovate, but also inject opportunities for funding,” he said.

He added that while donor funding remains limited, resources should be directed to areas with direct community impact.

“The starting point should be the innovators themselves. We must look at the challenges our communities face and turn them into opportunities,” he said.

Enterprise Neurosystem Chairman Mr Bill Wright said the next frontier for Africa lies in developing its own digital backbone — from cloud systems to sensor networks.

“When we went to Uganda, they made it clear they didn’t want to use Western cloud providers,” he said. He added, “They wanted to build their own infrastructure, and we partnered with startups like AfroCloud to make that happen.”

He said such models not only enhance data sovereignty but also preserve cultural and social values embedded in AI models.

“It’s more than just technology— it’s about ensuring that what we build reflects the essence of the societies it serves,” he said.

Wright added that Africa’s innovation ecosystem is gaining global recognition.

“You could camp out at universities and be amazed at what’s happening,” he said.

“The intellectual engine is already running; what’s needed is structured collaboration.”

Mr Kaliwo said AI innovation should be guided by practical needs, especially in agriculture.

“As technology evolves, we must evolve our solutions,” he said.

“We are developing the Munda Platform, which connects IoT, cloud computing, and AI analytics—all powered by green energy for field-based use.”

He stressed that food systems must be at the heart of AI infrastructure. “If it doesn’t touch the farmer, we risk building systems that do not feed people,” he warned.

The panelists agreed that Africa’s climate innovation agenda depends on how well governments, international partners, and local entrepreneurs can align their efforts.