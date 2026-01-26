How Barrick North Mara royalties fund vital services in rural Tarime

Tarime. Billions of shillings paid as royalty dividends by Barrick North Mara Gold Mine are now being translated into visible development projects in rural Tarime, following years in which the funds remained unused in bank accounts.

Five villages—Genkuru, Nyangoto, Kerende, Nyamwaga and Kewanja—in Tarime District Council, Mara Region, have accelerated the implementation of social infrastructure projects using proceeds from the one-percent royalty dividend they receive quarterly from gold mining at the Nyabigena pit, part of the Barrick North Mara mine.

The villages are entitled to the royalties under arrangements that predate the 2019 joint venture between Barrick and the government of Tanzania, implemented through Twiga Minerals.

Village leaders said the funds are now being channelled into priority projects identified through community consultations, focusing on education, health, roads and market infrastructure. In Genkuru village, more than Sh2 billion in royalty revenues has been committed to development projects.

These include the rehabilitation of two key roads—one measuring 7.8 kilometres and another linking Genkuru with neighbouring Msege village—both nearing completion. The village has also purchased an anaesthesia machine and a microscope for Genkuru Health Centre and constructed a semi-detached house for health workers.

“We are also rehabilitating teachers’ houses and constructing administration blocks at primary schools, as well as purchasing desks for secondary school students,” said Genkuru Village Chairman, Mr Juma Elias Kegoye.

In Kewanja village, Sh280 million from royalties has been used to construct semi-detached houses for teachers at Kewanja Primary School and staff at the village dispensary, according to village chairman Mr Joshua Chacha.

Nyamwaga village is constructing seven classrooms at the new Maika Primary School, alongside an administration block and teachers’ housing, with plans to upgrade local roads and a school sports ground.

Village leaders said most projects are at advanced stages and have been welcomed by residents, noting that investing royalties in social projects ensures mining benefits host communities.