Why Yanga and Simba face must-win CAF Cup matches

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s representatives in the Caf Champions League, Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba, head into the decisive phase of the group stage facing must-win encounters, but from very different positions.

Both clubs suffered away defeats last weekend, results that reshaped their qualification prospects. Yanga went down 2-0 to defending champions Al Ahly in a Group B clash played in Alexandria on Friday, while Simba followed with a narrow 1-0 loss to Esperance of Tunisia in Group D on Saturday.

While the defeats have tightened the race in both groups, Yanga remain firmly in control of their destiny and are well placed to advance to the knockout stage.

Simba, on the other hand, now face an uphill task bordering on the improbable as they seek to revive a campaign that has so far yielded no points.

Yanga still masters of their fate

Despite the setback in Egypt, Yanga’s position in Group B remains encouraging. The Jangwani Street giants sit second with four points after three matches, trailing leaders Al Ahly, who have seven.

JS Kabylie of Algeria and Morocco’s AS FAR are level on two points each after playing to a goalless draw in their most recent encounter.

That stalemate between Yanga’s two closest rivals quietly strengthened the Tanzanian champions’ standing. With three matches remaining, Yanga still control their own fate.

Five additional points would almost certainly be enough to seal a place in the quarter-finals, a target that looks realistic given the remaining fixtures in the group.

Yanga return to action on Friday at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar, where they will host Al Ahly in a crucial encounter kicking off at 4pm.

A victory would not only avenge the defeat in Alexandria but also put Yanga in a commanding position ahead of the final two rounds. Even a draw could prove valuable, depending on results elsewhere.

Qualification could even come early if Yanga manage to avoid defeat against Al Ahly and then capitalise on matches against JS Kabylie and AS FAR, who still have to face each other and also navigate tough fixtures against the Egyptian powerhouse.

After the Al Ahly clash, Yanga will travel to Morocco to face AS FAR before closing their group campaign at home against JS Kabylie at the New Amaan Complex. Both matches are expected to be stern tests, but they also present opportunities. With home advantage in Zanzibar and growing belief within the squad, Yanga have reasons to be optimistic.

For a club that has steadily built continental experience in recent seasons, this group stage represents another chance to underline their progress and re-establish themselves among Africa’s elite.

Simba staring at a mountain to climb

For Simba, the picture is far bleaker.

The Msimbazi Street giants are rooted at the bottom of Group D with zero points after three matches, having managed just one goal in the process. Their latest defeat away to Esperance has left them with no margin for error in the remaining fixtures.

To keep their qualification hopes alive, Simba must beat Esperance in the return leg at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Friday, also scheduled for 4pm. Anything less than victory would almost certainly end their knockout ambitions.

Even with a win, Simba’s path remains treacherous. They will also need maximum points away to Angola’s Petro Atletico and at home against Mali’s Stade Malien—an extremely demanding set of fixtures that requires near-perfection.

Results elsewhere have compounded Simba’s difficulties. Petro Atletico and Stade Malien have opened a points gap that Simba must somehow close, leaving the Tanzanian champions reliant not only on their own performances but also on favourable outcomes in other matches.