New digital system brings mobile parking payments to Zanzibar

Zanzibar. In a move to modernise parking fee collection and strengthen transparency, mobile financial services company Mixx has partnered with the Stone Town Conservation and Development Authority (STCDA) and Osaju Company Ltd to introduce a digital parking payment system within the Stone Town Conservation Area.

The system, which is now operational across major zones including Darajani, Malindi, Forodhani, Vuga, and the Port area, allows motorists to pay parking fees directly through their mobile phones — via the Mixx Super App, USSD, or authorised Osaju agents.

The new model eliminates the need for cash transactions, enables real-time payment tracking, and ensures that all revenues are remitted directly to the STCDA, improving efficiency and accountability.

Mixx Commercial Manager for Zanzibar, Mr Salum Nassor Mohamed, said the initiative reflects the company’s broader goal of using technology to enhance service delivery and improve citizens’ experiences.

“Residents can now pay parking fees easily, safely, and transparently using their phones,” he said. “This partnership marks a significant step towards strengthening government revenue systems and simplifying life for the people of Zanzibar.”

Mr Salum explained that users can access the service by searching for the Osaju Parking Mini App within the Mixx Super App, or by visiting the Osaju website for detailed payment instructions.

Those without smartphones can make payments via USSD codes or through registered agents.

STCDA Director General, Mr Ali Said Bakar, said the introduction of the digital platform aligns with directives from the Eighth Phase Government under President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, which prioritise digital transformation across public institutions.

“This system provides a transparent and efficient mechanism for managing parking revenues while allowing citizens to make payments anytime and anywhere,” he said.

“We believe our collaboration with Mixx and Osaju will strengthen revenue collection and improve service delivery for the people of Zanzibar.”

Osaju Company Ltd director, Ms Farida Said Uledi, described the platform as a landmark achievement in the delivery of digital public services.

“Our goal is to set a new benchmark for smart and transparent public payment systems,” she said. “By reducing cash handling and automating collections, we are transforming how parking services are managed across the city.”