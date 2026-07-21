Seaweed firm recognised for boosting coastal livelihoods

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian seaweed producer C-Weed Mwani and its founder, Murtaza "Morty" Fazal, have been recognised for their contribution to the country's blue economy and efforts to improve livelihoods in coastal communities.

The recognition was presented by Teemo Africa, which commended the company for promoting sustainable seaweed farming, supporting coastal communities and driving innovation in Tanzania's marine economy.

Speaking during the presentation, Teemo Africa founder and chief executive Winfrida Shonde said C-Weed Mwani has become a model for community-centred development by equipping seaweed farmers with modern farming techniques, improved equipment, technical training and access to reliable markets.

She said the company's initiatives have improved household incomes while reinforcing Tanzania's position as one of the world's leading seaweed producers. "C-Weed Mwani has demonstrated that investing in coastal communities is investing in Tanzania's sustainable future.

Its work has created economic opportunities for thousands of families while strengthening the country's position as a global leader in seaweed production," she said.

Ms Shonde said the partnership between Teemo Africa and C-Weed Mwani has supported community empowerment, environmental conservation and sustainable livelihoods along Tanzania's coastline.

She noted that such collaborations are vital to unlocking the potential of the blue economy while ensuring local communities remain at the centre of development.

She also praised Mr Fazal's leadership, saying his commitment to innovation and value addition has helped expand Tanzania's seaweed industry and create inclusive economic opportunities.

"As Teemo Africa, we remain committed to working with strategic partners such as C-Weed Mwani to accelerate the growth of Tanzania's blue economy, strengthen climate resilience and promote sustainable development.

that leaves no one behind," she said.

She added that empowering coastal communities through sustainable use of marine resources is essential for building resilient local economies while protecting the country's coastal ecosystems.

Teemo Africa reaffirmed its commitment to partnerships that promote environmental sustainability, community empowerment and economic inclusion, describing them as key to achieving Tanzania's long-term development goals.