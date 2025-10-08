Shinyanga solar power project hits 78.5pc completion

Shinyanga. The construction of a solar power generation project in Shinyanga Region, has reached 78.5 percent completion, marking progress in the first phase of producing 50 megawatts (MW).

The update was provided yesterday, by the Commissioner for Electricity and Renewable Energy at the Ministry of Energy, Mr Innocent Luoga, during his inspection visit to assess the project’s implementation and address any challenges encountered on site.

Mr Luoga said at Ngunga Village in Talaga Ward, Kishapu District, that the government is satisfied with the progress of the project, which will add 50MW to the national grid and help to reduce power shortages by increasing electricity supply to citizens.

“Our current power sources are still limited, as we mainly depend on hydropower and natural gas. However, we are now diversifying through alternative sources such as solar, wind and geothermal energy,” said Mr Luoga.

He noted that expanding the country’s energy sources enhances national energy security, ensuring continued electricity supply even when water levels drop or gas production declines.

Mr Luoga commended the government for allocating significant funds to the energy sector, which has enabled the successful implementation of projects such as the Ngunga solar plant.

He added that Shinyanga Region’s current electricity demand stands at about 102MW, and the completion of the Ngunga facility is expected to boost power availability and stability in the region.

Project Manager Emmanuel Mbando said implementation began on December 8, 2023, and that the first phase — which will produce 50MW — is expected to be completed by December this year.

“All the required equipment for the project has already been delivered. What remains is to ensure the contractor speeds up the remaining work so that the first phase is completed by December,” said Mr Mbando.